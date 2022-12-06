CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team defeated Eden Christian of the WPIAL 60-45 at the Devils Den on Monday. The win improves the Blue Devils' record to 2-0.
The Blue Devils were up 37-21 after the second quarter. However, a 16-7 advantage in the third quarter pulled the Warriors within seven. The Blue Devils pulled away with a 16-8 margin in the fourth quarter.
Jordyn Wheeler led the Blue Devils with 22 points and seven rebounds. Wheeler made nine shots from the field, including one three-pointer. Makenzie Yanc earned a double-double with 20 points and 11 assists. Yanc also finished 7-of-12 from the free-throw line and added seven steals.
Next, Cambridge will host 6A school McDowell on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Cambridge Springs (60)
Wheeler 8 3-4 22, Yanc 5 7-12 20, Rodgers 3 3-5 9, Cole 2 1-4 5, Newell 2 0-0 4.
Totals 20 14-25 60.
Eden Christian;9;12;16;8;—;45
Cambridge Springs;17;20;7;16;—;60
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Wheeler, Yanc.
Records: Cambridge Springs 2-0, 0-0 Region 2.
