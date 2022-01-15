CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball defeated Region 2 opponent Maplewood 53-35 on Friday night. With the win, Cambridge Springs improves 4-0 in region competition.
The Blue Devils controlled the game from the tip as they went out to a 26-10 lead at halftime.
Ethan Counasse led all scorers with 14 points. Josh Reisenauer contributed 12 points. Nathan Held also ended the night in double figures with 11 points.
Noah Burk led the Tigers with 15 points to go along with a pair of threes. Logan Kennedy added nine points.
Maplewood will next go to region foe Union City on Tuesday while Cambridge Springs will face non-region opponent North East in an away game on Monday. Both matches will start at 7:30 p.m.
Panthers win 51-50 over Union City
UNION CITY — The Saegertown boys basketball team won a tight match over Region 2 opponent Union City 51-50 on Friday night.
The Panthers were down 22-17 at halftime, but came back in the third quarter to tie the game at 32. The Panthers then outscored the Bears 6-5 in the fourth quarter to take the victory.
Isaac Johnson led the Panthers with 19 points while putting up nine shots from the field. Jaden Wilkins contributed 10 points while going 6 of 11 from the free throw line.
Matt Bennett led all scorers with 22 points. Bryce Drayer and Wyatt Post contributed 13 and 11 points respectively.
“Road wins are tough to come by in our region,” said Saegertown head coach Chris Greco. “We battled through quite some adversity. Isaac Johnson made some of the best decisions since I have been coaching him. His leadership and control were outstanding tonight. It was a great team win with great defensive pressure. Hats off to Union City, they had a great game plan in place. I am proud of my team and their overall effort tonight.”
Saegertown will host Youngsville for another region match up on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
‘Dogs roll past
Mercyhurst Prep
The Meadville boys basketball team defeated Mercyhurst Prep 68-59 in a non-region matchup on Friday night.
The Bulldogs went out to a 60-42 lead after three quarters, but the Lakers outscored the Bulldogs 17-8 in the fourth quarter. However, it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs held out for the win.
Khalon Simmons led all scorers with 26 points while making eight two’s and three three’s. Jack Burchard also hit the 20-point park, ending the night with 24 points. Burchard also connected on four three’s.
“Nice team win,” said Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny. “Worked hard on the defensive end. Simmons had a great game on both sides of the ball.”
Meadville will be back on the court today at 1:30 p.m. against Greenville at the House of Thrills.