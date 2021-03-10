CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Entering the game both teams knew it was win or go home. When the Blue Devils faced a 15-point deficit with three minutes left in the third quarter, they decided they didn’t want to go home.
Cambridge Springs completed its comeback by outscoring the Cochranton Cardinals 28-8 over the final 11 minutes of the game to win the District 10 2A semifinal 52-47.
The Blue Devils owned the final 11 minutes, but Cochranton owned the first 21. The Cardinals came out firing, hitting a 3-pointer on their first possession of the game.
The Cards made four 3-pointers in the first quarter and forced several Blue Devil turnovers. After 1, they were up 20-11.
The second quarter was more of the same for the Cardinals. Tough defense forced uncharacteristic Cambridge turnovers. The turnovers led to fast break points off of several beautiful passes by Cochranton guard Jon Gallo.
With 1:54 left in the half, referees called a timeout due to blood on two Blue Devil jerseys. Senior forward Jayden Shinsky (#50) was forced to change his jersey and donned #44 the rest of the way.
The jersey swap didn’t slow the Cardinals one bit, finishing the half on a 10-5 run to grab a 32-21 at halftime.
The teams traded baskets throughout the third, but the ‘Devils weren’t making any significant dent in the Cardinal lead. With about three minutes left, Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro called a timeout.
“I said, ‘guys, this is it. Let’s chip away at these points and get one or two at a time in the third and we’ll put it away in the fourth,” Leandro said. “This is our house and it’s today or tomorrow. You either do it today or there is no tomorrow.’”
Over the final three minutes, Cambridge went on an 11-0 lead to cut Cochranton’s lead to four entering the final stanza.
“We had everything to lose. This is what we’ve been working for all season,” Blue Devil Nathan Held said. “I mean, this could be our last game here and we had to give it everything we had. There was a sense of urgency and we knew they were lighting it up, but they had to let up eventually.”
Cambridge Springs took the lead with 5:40 to play, but Cardinals forward Jaiben Walker converted two foul shots on the ensuing possession to even the game at 41. Walker’s shots were the first Cochranton points in nearly five minutes.
“I think our defensive intensity ramped up quite a bit and that fueled our offense,” Leandro said.”
The teams traded baskets for several minutes and Cochranton was only up one with about two minutes remaining. Blue Devil senior Trent Wheeler scored on a difficult high post shot to give his team the lead, this time for good.
With 33 seconds left, Shinsky went 1-2 at the line to gain a 3-point lead, but the Cards were still alive. Walker made a circus-like falling layup with 17 ticks on the clock.
Cochranton was forced to foul and Hunter Spaid went 2-2, upping the lead to three. Walker fired a deep 3-pointer on the next possession, but missed.
Cambridge secured the rebound and Shinsky was immediately fouled. He made both free throws to officially put Cochranton out of it and complete the 15-point comeback.
“At this point I don’t get nervous for free throws like that,” Shinsky said. “I’ve been in that situation a couple times and in those key situations it’s important to breath and take your shot.”
The loss ended Cochranton’s season at 14-8. Leading the Cardinals in scoring was Tyler George with 15. Walker added 12 and accounted for six of the team’s eight points in the final period.
Shinsky scored nine of his team leading 15 points in the last quarter. Spaid scored 14 and Held 13.
With the win, Cambridge advances to the District 10 2A final game and will face Kennedy Catholic on Friday.
“I don’t think we care who we play,” Shinsky said. “We’re happy we are going be in the title game and we’ll beat whoever we have to play.”