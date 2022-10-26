Facing a start time of 8 p.m., the Cambridge Springs girls soccer team already had to deal with playing a game later than usual. However, the game was delayed about 45 minutes due to the Sharpsville-Iroquois boys game going into double overtime.
The Blue Devils’ patience was rewarded as they defeated Wilmington 5-0 in the quarterfinal round of the District 10 1A tournament on Tuesday night at Bender Field. With the win, the No. 5 seed Blue Devils will take on No. 1 seed Mercyhurst Prep on Thursday. The Blue Devils are also currently riding a seven-game winning streak.
“Right now, I could say ‘Hey it was worth the wait and it wasn’t that difficult,’ but yes it was,” said Cambridge Springs head coach Geoff Bristow. “Psychologically, we were ready to come onto the field and then that game went into overtime. We were all warmed up and then we had to sit and wait, but once the game started, our girls were so pumped up and they’re just on a roll right now and they’re feeling the energy and they’re feeling confident in themselves.”
The Blue Devils attacked the Greyhounds’ net from the start. Cambridge had many scoring opportunities during the opening 15 minutes, but the ball couldn’t find its way into the net. With about 26 minutes left in the half, the Blue Devils finally broke through. Maggie Braymer broke free from two defenders and shot the ball into the net to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead.
About seven minutes later, Makenzie Yanc snuck the ball into the goal to give her team a two-goal lead. Kylie Beck notched the third goal of the half after she capitalized on a Greyhounds turnover near the net.
“The pressure early in the game to get those early goals is exactly what we needed,” Bristow said. “It’s a good team over there. They passed the ball really well when they had it, but we would just not let them get through and we took advantage of our opportunities, just some outstanding goals. Just an outstanding effort by Maggie Braymer and Makenzie Yanc on those first two goals where they wanted it more than the rest of the other team and were able to put the ball into the goal and really give us that cushion that we needed.”
The Blue Devils were able to add two more goals during the final 40 minutes. Early on in the half, Isobel Yasenchak converted on a throw-in from Yanc. Then, with about eight minutes left, Yanc tallied her second goal of the contest off an assist from Braymer.
The Blue Devils will face a familiar opponent in the Lakers. As region opponents, the two teams met twice during the regular season with the Lakers winning both times.
However, Bristow is confident his team can produce a different outcome in their third matchup. The two teams will meet on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
“We think that we can take them,” Bristow said. “We think we have a chance to compete with them and play at the same level. We got leads early on them both games, but then we would lose it late in the game. We have been playing much better late into the game then we were back then and we feel like if we can get on top of them, we can hold them off. It’s obviously a very good team, a very skilled team and it’ll take everything we got to compete with them.”
