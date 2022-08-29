HERMITAGE — The Cambridge Springs football team defeated Region 1 foe Kennedy Catholic 35-18 on Saturday in its season opener.
"Playing on Saturdays is tough, especially on the middle of the day and how hot it was," said Cambridge Springs head coach Nate Liberty. "I thought the team prepared well. They did a good job. Glad we came out with a win."
After a scoreless first quarter, the Blue Devils accumulated all 35 of their points during the next two quarters.
The Blue Devils' run game totaled 387 yards. Van Jones led the team with 134 yards. Jones also earned a touchdown. Brett Kania and Josh Gorton compiled 93 and 79 yards, respectively.
Blue Devils quarterback Morgan Applebee finished 3-10 with 48 passing yards and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Counasse in the third quarter. Applebee also earned a pair of rushing touchdowns.
"First start in the 2022 season, we made some mistakes," Liberty said. "I felt that (Applebee) didn't panic. He stayed in the pocket when he needed to and I feel like he was a good leader on the field."
Golden Eagles quarterback Simeir Wade made his presence felt in both the passing and running games. Wade finished 8-24 on 99 passing yards and rushed for 196 more. Wade was responsible for three touchdowns (two rushing and one passing).
"He's a very good player," Liberty said. "All three weeks, we were preparing for him and when you get in that game, you can't prepare for a kid like that. He's pretty quick on his feet, he can cut really well and he's a good athlete."
Cambridge Springs will play another road game on Friday against non-region opponent Eisenhower at 7 p.m. Eisenhower is 1-0 on the season after blanking Cochranton 41-0.
"Eisenhower's a very good football team," Liberty said. "They have a lot of seniors on the team. I think we just need to continue the grind, continue improving each week and just be ready to play."
Cambridge Springs 0 14 21 0 — 35
Kennedy Catholic 0 0 6 12 — 18
Second Quarter
CS — Morgan Applebee 1-yard run (Xp good).
CS — Van Jones 9-yard run (Xp good).
Third Quarter
CS — Ethan Counasse 13-yard pass from Morgan Applebee (Xp good).
KC — Simeir Wade 65-yard run (Xp no good).
CS — Morgan Applebee 15-yard run (Xp good).
CS — Kaiden Boozer 2-yard run (Xp good).
Fourth Quarter
KC — Simeir Wade 8-yard run (2-point conversion no good).
Jermaine Dunlap 34-yard pass from Simeir Wade (2-point conversion no good).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: CS — Jones 26-134, Kania 7-93, Gorton 8-79, Counasse 5-38, Mazzadra 3-21, Applebee 8-20, Boozer 1-2; KC — Wade 16-196, Yeager 9-4, Ondo 1-4, Dunlap 1-(-1).
PASSING: CS — Applebee 3-10 48 yards; KC — Wade 8-24 99 yards.
RECEIVING: CS — Gorton 1-34, Counasse 1-13, Mazzadra 1-1; KC — Dunlap 4-47, Ondo 1-34, Yeager 2-12, Smith 1-6.
Records: Cambridge Springs 1-0; Kennedy Catholic 0-1.
