STATE COLLEGE – The latest domino in college football realignment fell on Tuesday, but it didn’t involve the ACC, Big Ten of the Pac-12 adding teams to match the SEC’s acquisition of Texas and Oklahoma.
Rather, the ACC, Big Ten and the Pac-12 announced an alliance with the hopes of maintaining each conference’s individual power while with a collective agreement to work together on inter-conference scheduling and other components aimed at maintaining normalcy in an ever-evolving college sports landscape.
“Today is a special day,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said on Tuesday. “I think what it does is signifies that there still is a lot of goodness in college athletics, and this is an opportunity for us to come together in a strong alliance to work together not only with the ACC, the Pac-12 and the Big Ten, but also other conferences in college athletics.”
Most notable in the newly formed alliance is a scheduling component that will allow the conference’s football and men’s and women’s basketball teams to “create new inter-conference games, enhance opportunities for student-athletes, and optimize the college athletics experience for both student-athletes and fans across the country.”
The alliance’s commissioners touted future scheduling opportunities, but they didn’t announce a timeline as to when those schedules would be set. Schedules will be determined and created by athletic directors from the three conferences, but Warren said they will not interfere with previously established contracts.
“I think one thing to keep in mind is that we’ve promised each other we’re not going to interfere with any existing contracts that exist,” Warren said when asked about a timeline. “This is not about getting out of contracts and blowing anything up.”
In football, Indiana already has a three-game series set up an ACC regional opponent, Louisville, which will start in 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and continue at Louisville in 2024 and at IU in 2025. Penn State and Pittsburgh, which ended their football series in 2019, could also end up resuming cross-conference Big Ten-ACC games in the future.
The newfound alliance is comprised of 41 schools from the three conferences which span both coasts. The ACC is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Big Ten’s offices are in Rosemont, Illinois, and the Pac-12 is based in San Francisco.
“The historic alliance announced today between the Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten is grounded in a commitment to our student-athletes,” Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said. “We believe that collaborating together we are stronger in our commitment to addressing the broad issues and opportunities facing college athletics.”
In essence the three like-minded conferences could serve as a voting block in issues involving the autonomy five conferences, which include structure of the College Football Playoff and other postseason events, gender equity, social justice, academic support, federal legislative efforts involving name, image and likeness and the future structure of the NCAA.
While the alliance was formed to preserve the relationships and enhance the profiles of the three conferences, the commissioners on Tuesday announced there is no actual legal document binding the agreement.
Rather, they’re relying on trust and faith.
“There’s no signed contract,” Kliavkoff said. “There was an agreement from three gentlemen, and there is a commitment from 41 presidents and chancellors and 41 athletic directors to do what we say we’re going to do.”
The SEC on July 29 introduced former Big 12 members Oklahoma and Texas as its newest institutions as the SEC’s conference’s presidents voted 14-0 in favor of the additions that will boost the SEC to 16 teams effective July 1, 2025.
The acquisition leaves the Big 12 with eight teams as the conference finds itself searching for ways to remain relevant in the evolving NCAA landscape.
“We want and need the Big 12 to do well,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said. “The Big 12 matters in college athletics. The Big 12 matters in Power Five athletics.”
The Big Ten’s last expansion included Maryland and Rutgers in 2014. Last week, Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour commented on the then-rumored alliance.
“I know the Big Ten feels like it’s in a really good place, but having said that… it’s something that we’ve certainly paid attention to,” Barbour said. “It’s all about what brings value, and I’m not just talking about money… What institutions or what steps that we could take would bring value to our conference.