LINESVILLE — The Conneaut Eagles and the West Middlesex Big Reds faced off in the consolation round of Conneaut’s ninth annual tournament.
The non-region matchup was a see-saw of a game until the fourth quarter when West Middlesex decided to get standout big man Richie Preston involved.
Preston led all scorers in the game with 18 points and led the Big Reds to victory 56-46. The Eagles came to play.
After back-to-back blowouts to Meadville and Cochranton before the Christmas break, the Eagles looked like a new team. Senior Rayge Michaud played with determination and guarded Big Red’s Preston and at times Big Red’s point guard Gio Rococi.
Ryan Richardson finished with thirteen points and Alex Nottingham led the Eagles in points with fourteen. The Eagles’ passing seemed to get everyone involved on every possession making what is a tough West Middlesex defense look out of sorts. The Eagles went into halftime up 23-18.
Both teams came out of the locker room in the second half with determination. The game got scrappier as Nottingham was accessed a technical foul after an intense possession.
The Big Reds forced the Eagles into mistakes and took the lead 29-28 early in the quarter. The third quarter is when Preston, standing at 6-foot-6 decided he was taking the game over. Preston scored on five straight possessions for the Reds. 33-32, 33-35, 35-36, back and forth not one team getting a foothold of the game. The quarter ended 40-40.
“He’s the big guy and we have to feed him all the time,” West Middlesex head coach Tyler Babcock said. “The offense runs through him. If you watch our sets everything ends up usually at (Preston). If he’s on, teams have to stop him. He turned it up. I told him to look deep down inside and give me something in the second half and he showed it.
“We just told the guys to stick with what we were doing. We saw the pressure was getting to them. The halftime speech was ‘Hey we gotta turn it up, we are in foul trouble but we have to get over that, we gotta turn it up.’ And we got the turnovers we needed so I mean pressure was the key. I think that’s what got us the game.”
The pressure of the Big Reds seemed to catch up to the Eagles in the fourth quarter. After battling all night the Eagles scored five points in the fourth quarter to the Red’s sixteen.
“We are definitely improving every game. That’s what we stress with the players. We still improve every time we are on the court. That’s our goal,” Conneaut head coach Derek Thomas said. “That’s what we have to do to get better as a team. In the second-half we had mental mistakes on our own part and we didn’t handle things that they threw at us. Stuff that we have reps on. Stuff that we knew was coming. We just couldn’t settle down and make a play.
“We tell them all it takes is one. We just got to get on that W column with one. And you keep grinding, you keep playing hard and you will get one eventually. We just have to put four quarters together.”
Conneaut (46)
Nottingham 5 3-5 14, Richardson 3 4-6 13, Michaud 2 2-4 7, Tsanging 3 0-0 6, Nicolls 1 2-4 4, Perrye 1 0-0 2.
Totals 15 11-19 46.
West Middlsex (56)
Preston 8 1-1 18, Ricoci 5 2-5 13, Stover 4 4-5 12, Shick 2 1-2 7, Shrawder 2 2-5 6.
Totals 13 4-13 50.
Conneaut 11 12 17 5 — 46
West Middlesex 10 8 22 16 — 56
3-point goals: Conneaut — Richardson 3, Nottingham, Michaud; West Middlesex — Shick 2, Preston, Ricoci.
Records: Conneaut 0-6, 0-0 Region 5; West Middlesex 4-3, 2-1 Region 1.