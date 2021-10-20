Meadville lost to Bethel Park 3-2 on Tuesday at the George S. DeArment Ice Arena in the annual Pink the Rink game.
The team hosts Pink the Rink every October in an effort to raise money for breast cancer awareness. Head coach Jamie Plunkett said the fundraiser went well.
On the ice, the Bulldogs couldn’t make the most of their power play opportunities.
“We squandered two five-on-threes and were unable to capitalize on those,” Plunkett said. “It’s partly my fault because we haven’t practiced those situations yet. It’s early in the season and there’s so much to work on that it hasn’t been a priority.”
Trevor Kessler scored both of Meadville’s goals.
“I think Bethel Park is the best team we’ve faced so far and we need to face more good teams to get better,” Plunkett said. “We play a really good team next week in Thomas Jefferson.”
The Bulldogs are 2-2 on the season and will host Thomas Jefferson next Tuesday at home at 7:45 p.m. Thomas Jefferson is currently in first place in the region.