CALIFORNIA, Pa — Noah Bernarding, a Cochranton graduate and sophomore at California University of Pennsylvania, placed second at the Marty Uher cross country invitational on Saturday at Roadman Park.
Bernarding nearly won and was less than a second behind the winning runner. He crossed the finish line in 15 minutes and 21.8 seconds.
Last spring, Bernarding was named to the All-PSAC second-team.
Bernarding and the Vulcans will compete again Saturday at the Bison Invitational in Bethany, West Virginia.