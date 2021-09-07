CALIFORNIA, Pa — Noah Bernarding, a Cochranton graduate and sophomore at California University of Pennsylvania, placed second at the Marty Uher cross country invitational on Saturday at Roadman Park. 

Bernarding nearly won and was less than a second behind the winning runner. He crossed the finish line in 15 minutes and 21.8 seconds. 

Last spring, Bernarding was named to the All-PSAC second-team. 

Bernarding and the Vulcans will compete again Saturday at the Bison Invitational in Bethany, West Virginia.

