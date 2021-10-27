KUTZTOWN — Noah Bernarding, a Cochranton class of 2019 graduate, added another honor to his collegiate trophy case on Friday.
Bernarding placed 19th at the Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference Championships for California University of Pennsylvania on Friday at Kutztown University.
The sophomore was named to the All-PSAC second-team for his finish in 26 minutes and 53 seconds.
The former Cardinal helped the Vulcans place 11th at the conference championship.
The team is off for several weeks before they compete at the NCAA Atlantic Regional Championships on Nov. 6 in Lock Haven.