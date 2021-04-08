Seth Beerbower is a bowler who you would pay to watch. Other keglers would agree, too.
The dynamic right-hander has all the tools in the toolbox: mind-boggling talent, silky smooth, high-octane ball revolutions and head-shaking skills to adjust to any lane conditions.
Case in point on Beerbower’s ability to change: Last Thursday in the Citizens Bank All-Stars League at Rolling Meadows in Erie, Beerbower — more known for his swinging bowling style — went up the boards and shot his seventh career 300 game en route to a 703 series.
Beerbower, a former Cat’s Bowler of the Year, sandwiched his perfecto between 191 and 212 games.
It’s been a couple years since Beerbower has thrown a 300 game. Not his fault. The bowling gods haven’t been on his side recently as the 26-year-old roller — despite throwing solid 1-3 pocket shots — has tossed four 299’s, two at Rolling Meadows and two at Plaza Lanes.
For a few seconds on his gem last week, it appeared Beerbower rolled his eighth career 299 game as the 4-pin didn’t fall initially, but a pin rolled across the deck and knocked it over, right before the rack came down.
“It feels good to get another 300 game, as I’ve been getting tired of the 299’s,” said the soft-spoken Beerbower, who now has three career perfect games at Rolling Meadows. “As soon as I let the 12th ball go, I thought I threw it away and would get another 299, but I got lucky.”
Veteran bowler Doug Dunham is a big Beerbower fan: “Seth deserves them all, no matter how they go, because he’s gotten screwed enough,” said Dunham on Facebook.
What’s up with the down-and-in style as of late, Seth?
“I’ve been going up the boards lately because it’s been more forgiving, which was the case on my last ball in my 300 game,” he said.
The bottom line: Beerbower can play any shot.
Congrats, Seth!
Sidenote on Beerbower: He picked up the 7-10 split for the second time in his career on Friday night while bowling scotch doubles at Cochranton Lanes.