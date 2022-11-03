Jeff and Karen Beerbower got more than they expected when they went to dinner at The EATS restaurant in Plaza Lanes bowling center on Oct. 25.
They watched a bowling show – by their son.
After finishing their meal, the Beerbowers went out into the bowling center and watched their son, Seth, shoot a 299 game and his second career 800 series with an 804 in the Commercial League.
The silky-smooth Beerbower left a stoned 10-pin in his 299 game after throwing 238 and 267 games.
“It was exciting because it was my first (800) at Plaza Lanes, and it’s hard to bowl three good games there these days,” he said, who also fired an 803 at Rolling Meadows in Erie in 2020.
As for his last ball in his 299 game, “I thought I threw a really good ball, but the 10-pin had other plans,” he said, who now has an agonizing eight career 299’s to go along with his seven career 300 games.
How good is Beerbower? An 11-strike game was in his sights when he started his third game, to get the 800.
“I knew I needed the first 11, so when I got to the 10th frame, I needed the first two strikes, and I really didn’t want to mess this opportunity up.”
The explosive Beerbower was on-fire from the beginning.
“I had a great line all three games on lane 16, but on lane 15, I had to adjust after the second game. I had the front seven in my second game, but my shots in the eighth and 10th frames on me early, so I switched to urethane just on that lane for game three.”
Obviously, a great ball change by the amazing 27-year-old kegler.
As for his ever-so-cool parents being present, Beerbower said, “Having them there was a surprise, and awesome. I had no idea they were coming, and they had no idea I was bowling good until they came out into the bowling center.”
A sweet dessert for the Beerbowers.
Congrats, Seth!
Commercial crushers
Beerbower wasn’t the only bowler throwing a lot of X’s in Commercial League at Plaza Lanes.
The recently new-daddy Troy Johnson tossed 244 and 278 games for a 740 series, Ryan Williams banged out 268 and 250 games for a 735 and Chris Jannazzo tossed a 710.
Great shooting, guys!
Continuing his red-hot shooting at Plaza Lanes, Lewis SanFelice – who tossed his second career 700 series last month – fired 257 and 262 games for a 731 in Eagles League.
In other men’s action, Jeff Keener tossed 258 and 248 games for a 718 in Sunday Mixed League and John Burnell rolled a 703 in Spa League at Lost Lanes; Cochranton Lanes proprietor Lee Duck shot a 279 game and 703 in Pioneer League … In women’s action, Stacey Dodson shot 246 and 214 games for a 642 in Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes and Natalie Hanks rolled a 607 in Tuesday Ladies League at Lost Lanes.
Robinson wins tourney
There was some home cooking in the Cochranton Lanes Scratch No-Tap Tournament on Sunday.
Feeling comfortable on his hometown lanes, Chad Robinson – who has 30-plus years of bowling experience at CL – dominated the 50-bowler tournament, from the opening game to championship match.
After qualifying second with an 829 no-tap series (298-257-274 games) to make the 10-bowler cut, the right-handed Robinson rolled 276 and 300 no-tap games to claim the top spot in the stepladder finals.
In the championship match, Robinson maintained his dead-eye shooting by defeating Brad Spring, 280-258.
“I was rolling the ball good all day and was able to make adjustments to keep up with the lane changes,” he said. “From there, it was continuing to stay focused through the end.”
Rounding out the top five: 3. Paul Marnella, 4. Donnie Graham, 5. Tim Duck.
The notebook …
Veteran bowler Bill Darling earned a new nickname last week: “Super sub.”
Subbing for Mike McHenry in Plaza Men’s League, the septuagenarian Darling nearly rolled a 300 game, starting with the front nine for a 278 game.
Two members of Darling’s family witnessed the near-perfect game: Grand-daughter Lindsay Rickel and stepdaughter Penny Gamble, who were bowling a few lanes down in Ladies Midweek League.
Great game, Bill!
Petey Powell, the former Huidekoper basketball legend who broke down many kids with his knee-buckling moves, drew attention on the bowling hardwood in Ebonite League at Plaza Lanes last week.
The hungry-to-be-better Powell tossed a career-high 235 game, 99 pins over his 134 average.
“He started bowling in a second league this year, and it’s improving his game,” said Plaza Lanes co-proprietor Ramon Rodriguez.
Keep rollin’, Petey!
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Shaun Boyle 256-632, Doug Tabar 246-648, Doug Dunham 254-608, Jordan Vaughn 258-637, Chad Beers 238-649, Glenn Dillon 229-652, Lane Baker 224-623, AUSTIN GRANDA 234-267-701.
NFL Mixed – Doug Dunham 601, Kelli Granda 190, DON GRANDA JR. 248-290-278-816, Aaron Krizon 226-230-650.
Businessmen – Joe Mumford 234-607.
National Mixed – Art Barnes 225-259-678.
Wednesday Nighters – Glenn Dillon 246-652, Dan Francis 237-245-651, Shawn Park 257-659, Jason Easler 238-638, Don Granda Jr. 242-242-687, Andrew Barnes 222-220-661, ART BARNES 277-300-789, Sonny Rauscher 220-650, Brad Spring 238-242-641, Shawn Smith 222-635, Cooper Baum 221-257-613, Dylan Platz 231-608, DJ GRANDA 289-237-730, Austin Granda 221-246-653.
Tuesday Nite Ladies – Barb Benak 190, Amanda King 223.
Prep – Jiahna Cox 115, Jay Villalba 126-316.
Junior-Major – Chase Stewart 160, Hayden Dunham 120-154-125-399, Landon Dunham 107-116-312, Steven Heckman 115, Kevin Clark 104, Austin Clark 120-118, Trevor Vetter 127-118-324, Lexi Potts 187-220-562, Meegan McKinney 193-192-201-586, Madeline Moyers 102-102, Jackson McKinsey 114-112, Adrian Moyers 134, Addison Medrick 139-145-131-415, Victoria Medrick 183-181-504.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Hunter 232-601, Ricky Kanline 226-622, Nate Fralick 236-623, Greg Brawn 233-612, Ed Hunter 267-616, Dan Francis 643, JOHN BURNELL 257-246-703, Harry Hanks 602, Jeff Keener 256-265-691, Joe French 631, Max Blair 236-632.
Tuesday Ladies – Nancy Hanks 221, NATALIE HANKS 201-226-607.
Tuesday Mixed – Ron Gilliland 233-610.
Wednesday Ladies – Barb Abbott 233.
Friday Morning – Nancy Hanks 222, Bob Mudger 615, Jim Gilbert 279-654, Harry Hanks 232-623, Ryan Williams 232-634.
Saturday Patriots – Mitch Worley 624, Jeff Keener 247-649, Natalie Hanks 210-198-590, Joe Paden 235-676, Brian Stainbrook 230-626, Ricky Kanline 241-232-674.
Sunday Mixed – Natalie Hanks 213-223-599, Todd Oakes 606, Issac Heim 601, Mitch Worley 234-608, Randy Moffat 227-608, JEFF KEENER 258-248-718.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Jeremy Smith 234-613, Shawn Park 224-640, SETH BEERBOWER 238-267-299-804, RYAN WILLIAMS 268-250-735, Aaron Krizon 220-623, Art Barnes 258-672, Gary McGranahan 220-258-687, TROY JOHNSON 244-278-740, CHRIS JANNAZZO 222-241-247-710, Zach Snyder 232-622, Andrew Barnes 243-264-676.
Plaza Men – Rodrick Baird 238-651, Bill Darling 278-633, Marty Gallagher 223-626, Diane McHenry 254.
Monday Night Invitational – Sue Hamilton 213, Scott Grinnell 258-649, Kurt Baird 233-660, Britney Holben 216, Tyler Barnes 611, Ashley Snyder 212, STACEY DODSON 246-214-642, Kayla Card 193.
Midweek – Jess Miller 211, Stacey Johnson 204, Amy Thomas 197, Lindsay Rickel 194.
Earlybirds – Mary Lou Lenhardt 201.
Eagles 429 – Eric Mumau 246-608, DJ Reagle 244-620, Matt Andrey 222-226-225-673, LEWIS SANFELICE 257-262-731.
Swingers – Traci Lippert 208.
Talon Men – Paul King 258-620.
Senior Men – Art Barnes 236-679, Ralph Mowris 261-661, Bill Schutz 201-573, Michael Chance 222-568, Joe Furno 224-559, Joe Paris 209-559, Doug Grumling 199-549, Tom Osborne 216-546, Ken Mudger 221, Jim Hickernell 204.
Youth Level 1 – Landon Plyler 193-552, Cameron Plyler 178, Peyton Miller 226-204-586, Keirstynn Miller 204-504.
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Nite Mixed – Larry Hoffman 224-609.
Pioneer – LEE DUCK 279-223-703, Wally Homa 267-602, Brian Huth 226-225-655, Chris Plyler 222-603, Chad Robinson 224-612.
Tuesday Nite Mixed – Lee Duck 235-228-679.
Sunday Juniors – Peyton Miller 167-173, Keirstynn Miller 161, Seth Ault 162, Jared Cape 157-173.
