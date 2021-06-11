SLIPPERY ROCK — It took 132 pitches, but Union City’s Abby Tingley finally secured the last out.
“I can’t even describe the feeling. It’s crazy to think about. I knew I had my whole team there to back me up, whether it was defense or offense,” Tingley said. “Finally getting that last strikeout with these girls was a dream come true. It was just awesome.”
Tingley and the Bears fought for 10 innings against District 7 champion Laurel (18-2) and came out on top. The 6-5 win in the PIAA Class 2A softball quarterfinal on Thursday at Slippery Rock University sends Union City (22-1) to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.
“We’ve only lost one game this season, so they just don’t think they’re gonna lose. They believed the entire time,” Union City head coach Jerry VanZandt said. “We’ve never been to the western finals, so this feels awesome.”
The Bears struggled to get their bats going for much of the game as Laurel’s freshman pitcher Autumn Boyd kept UC at bay. After five innings, UC was down 2-0 with only three hits. Then, the offense got moving.
Emylee Zielinski and Eliza Reynolds each recorded singles before they scored off a Laurel error and a fielder’s decision to tie the game.
In the seventh, Kam Gates-Bowersox nailed a double to center field and scored on a Spartan error to give her team a 3-2 lead.
Union City needed just one more strike to win the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when Addie Deal drilled a solo homer over the right field wall. The homer sent the game to extra innings.
After a scoreless eighth and ninth, the international tiebreaker rule went into effect. The rule places a runner on second base to start the inning for both teams.
The Bears took advantage of the rule and scored three runs in the 10th. Cathryn Reynolds scored on a wild pitch to break the tie. Lucy Higley followed it up with an RBI single and was brought home off a Jordyn Brozell RBI double. The Bears were up 6-3 and looked to be in control of the game, but the Spartans made a final run.
Laurel scored twice with one single and a sacrifice fly, but Tingley struck out the final batter to finally fend off the Spartans.
“Abby is our backbone. She is so cool and calm on the mound and you can just count on her,” VanZandt said. “She’s not gonna walk anybody. She’s always mixing up her speeds and changing her spots, so she’s gonna make them earn it and that’s exactly what she did. She let her defense get outs and really did her job today.”
Tingley finished with seven strikeouts and walked zero batters. She also pitched all 10 innings in what was the longest game she’s ever played, Tingley said.
With nine ground outs and 11 fly outs, it was a complete effort on the defensive side for the Bears.
“Abby will speak to her defense as quick as anybody. Her defense is solid and one of the most solid in the state,” VanZandt said. “We don’t hide anybody because we have no weaknesses. When the ball is in play, unless its on a line, we usually feel like we will make the out.”
Offensively, three Bears recorded multiple hits — Brozell, Eliza Reynolds and Julie Burger. Reynolds also scored two runs.
Laurel’s Deal went 2-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs.
Union City will play Ligonier Valley, the WPIAL No. 3 in the semifinals on Monday at a time and location to be determined.
“We are stoked about it,” Tingley said. “I’m confident with my team and we’re ready to lift each other up in every game we play.”