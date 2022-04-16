COCHRANTON — The Cochranton softball team fell to Region 2 opponent Union City 2-0 on Friday.
After seven scoreless innings, the Lady Bears knocked in a pair of runs during their half of the eighth. Lucy Higley homered for one of her three hits and Kaegann Gregor also drove in a run.
The Lady Cardinals were only able to muster four hits and committed three errors.
Abby Tingley went all eight innings for the Lady Bears and allowed just four hits and a walk to go along with eight strikeouts.
Taytum Jackson pitched eight innings for the Lady Cardinals and scattered eight hits, two runs and two walks while striking out four.
Cochranton will next host Crawford County rival Cambridge Springs on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Union City (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Zielinski 4-0-1-0, Leech 4-0-1-0, Reynolds 4-0-0-0, Higley 4-1-3-1, Ab. Tingley 3-0-0-0, Gates-Bowersox 4-1-1-0, Gregor 4-0-1-1, Chapman 4-0-0-0, Al. Tingley 1-0-1-0 . Totals 32-2-8-2.
Cochranton (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Rose 4-0-1-0, Jackson 3-0-0-0, McGill 3-0-1-0, Freyermuth 3-0-0-0, Richter 2-0-1-0, Needler 2-0-0-0, Ewing 3-0-0-0, Lippert 3-0-1-0, Hoffman 3-0-0-0. Totals 26-0-4-0.
Union City 000 000 02 — 2 8 0
Cochranton 000 000 00 — 0 4 3
BATTING
HR: UC — Higley.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) UC — Tingley WP 8-4-0-0-8-1; C — Jackson LP 8-8-2-2-4-2.
Records: Union City 3-0; Cochranton 1-2.
Cards crush Union City
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton baseball team cruised past Region 3 foe Union City 13-2 on Friday. The game ended at the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
The Cardinals' bats were hot from the start as eight runs came across during their half of the first inning.
Isaiah Long led the way offensively as he went 2-4 from the plate while driving in three runs. Wyatt Barzak, Jack Rynd and Bryce McDonough each recorded a pair of RBI's.
Barzak pitched all five innings while striking out 14 and allowing three hits, two runs and one walk.
Next, Cochranton will go on the road to take on another Region 3 team in Eisenhower on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Union City (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Shaffer 3-0-0-0, Post 3-0-0-0, Shaman 1-2-1-0, Kent 1-0-0-1, Bennett 2-0-0-0, Drayer 2-0-1-0, McCaslin 1-0-0-0, Tripp 2-0-0-0, Leech 2-0-1-0, Hoibraten 2-0-0-0. Totals 19-2-3-1.
Cochranton (13)
(AB-R-H-BI) S. Martinec 4-3-2-0, Long 4-3-2-3, Barzak 4-1-2-2, Rynd 3-1-1-2, Foulk 2-1-1-1, McDonough 3-1-1-2, J. Martinec 1-1-0-0, Sample 1-1-0-0, Albert 2-1-0-1. Totals 24-13-9-11.
Union City 100 10 — 2 3 5
Cochranton 802 3x — 13 9 2
BATTING
2B: UC — Leech; C — Barzak, S Martinec.
C — Barzak, Foulk.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) UC — Post LP 1-5-5-5-0-0, Kent 3-4-7-3-2-3, Shaman 0-0-1-1-0-1; HT — Barzak WP 5-3-2-0-14-1.
Records: Union City 3-2; Cochranton 2-2.
CASH wins again in Tennessee
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Conneaut softball team defeated Crestview (OH) 1-0 on Friday at the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Crestview finished second in the state of Ohio last season.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the seventh inning when Erika Shrock drove in the game-winning run. Shrock finished 2-3 on the day.
Shrock also contributed on the mound after going seven innings while only allowing five hits and three walks while striking out eight.
With the win, the lady Eagles improve to 4-0 on the season.
Crestview (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Figley 4-0-1-0, Schultz 3-0-1-0, Sutton 3-0-0-0, Moore 2-0-0-0, Brubaker 3-0-0-0, Lissi 3-0-2-0, Stoops 2-0-0-0, Ricketts 2-0-1-0, Smith 1-0-0-0, Wood 1-0-0-0. Totals 24-0-5-0.
Conneaut (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jacobs 3-0-0-0, Harrington 3-0-0-0, Cook 3-0-1-0, Shepard 2-0-0-0, Wise 3-0-1-0, Harrington 2-0-1-0, Mihoci 3-1-1-0, Schlosser 2-0-0-0, Shrock 3-0-2-1. Totals 24-1-6-1.
Crestview 000 000 0 — 0 5 4
Conneaut 000 000 1 — 1 6 1
BATTING
3B: CR — Schultz.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CR — Sutton LP 6-6-1-0-8-2; CASH — Shrock WP 7-5-0-0-8-3.
Records: Conneaut 4-0.
Panthers lose for first time
MYRTLE BEACH, SC — The Saegertown baseball team lost for the first time this season against Jackson City (KY) 5-2 on Friday at the Ripken Experience at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Panthers are now 5-1 on the season.
The Panthers were only down one run until the top of the fifth inning when the Tigers added two more runs.
The Panthers only recorded three hits on Friday with Henry Shaffer, Landon Caldwell and Zach Balog each earning a hit.
Balog went five innings on the mound for the Panthers as he scattered five hits, five runs and two walks while striking out four. Caldwell pitched the last two innings and only allowed a hit and a walk.
Saegertown will continue playing at Myrtle Beach today at noon against fellow Crawford County team Conneaut.
Jackson City (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Wolford 4-1-2-0, Cambell 3-2-1-0, Blankenship 3-2-1-1, McGraw 2-0-0-0, Bragg 3-0-1-2, Camp 3-0-0-0, Johnson 3-0-1-0, Gilliland 2-0-0-0, Ernet 1-0-0-0, Brown 2-0-0-0. Totals 26-5-6-3.
Saegertown (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Shaffer 3-1-1-0, Caldwell 3-1-1-0, Flinchbaugh 2-0-0-1, Balog 3-0-1-0, Burchill 2-0-0-0, Young 2-0-0-0, Shartle 1-0-0-0, Grundy 2-0-0-0, Mosbacher 1-0-0-0, Hernandez 3-0-0-0, Nearhoof 2-0-0-0. Totals 24-2-3-1.
Jackson City 201 020 0 — 5 6 2
Saegertown 100 100 0 — 2 3 2
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) J — Bragg WP 3-2-2-1-4-2, Wolford 4-1-0-0-6-1; S — Balog LP 5-5-5-5-4-2, Caldwell 2-1-0-0-1-1.
Records: Saegertown 5-1.