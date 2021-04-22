The Allegheny baseball team won five out of the six games played against Hiram over the past week.
Luke Chutko earned NCAC Player of the Week honors after hitting .550 with five stolen bases
Conor Deasy threw the Gators’ first complete game shutout since Chase Boyer on April 16, 2016. Both shutouts were in seven-inning games.
Brett Heckert ended the six game series with a walkoff single, the first walk-off since Max Sessions hit a walk-off single on March 30, 2019.
SOFTBALL
• Allegheny lost all four games against Hiram (doubleheaders last Thursday and Saturday).
Kelly Lafferty notched two multi-hit games and went 5-for-11 with two doubles.
MEN’S GOLF
• Allegheny defeated Hiram in back-to-back matches Saturday and Sunday (315-365 and 301-335)
Matthew Del Rosso finished in first place overall after carding a 73 in each round.
Shane Kelley had the lowest score in round two and finished even with par.
WOMEN’S GOLF
• The Gators finished in fifth place at the Gannon Invitational on Saturday and Sunday after carding a 365 and a 358 in two rounds.
Jenny Beth Brundige paced Allegheny with a final score of 173 (88-85). Overall, she tied for 18th place.
MEN’S LACROSSE
• Allegheny outscored Hiram by a combined score of 43-6 on April 14 and Saturday.
Patrick Hogan led the Gators with nine goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
• Although Allegheny lost to 10th-ranked Denison 18-6 Saturday, they beat Kenyon 14-11 Tuesday.
Senna Perelman scored seven goals and added four assists.
MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING
• Allegheny lost to Penn State Behrend 473-283 last weekend despite winning 13 events.
Pierre Jaeggi won three individual races and two relays.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING
• The Gators crushed the Lions 487-285 last weekend and won 16 events.
Anna Verardi highlighted the Gators victory by placing first in three individual events and in the 200 medley relay.
TENNIS
• Allegheny’s men’s team lost a pair of matches against Denison by identical 9-0 scores on Saturday.
• The women’s team also lost 9-0 in two separate matches against the Big Red.