COCHRANTON — Alex Nottingham led the Eagles to a 16-1 win over the Cardinals in a non-region matchup at DuMars Field on Monday.
Nottingham nearly pitched the entire game and recorded five RBIs in a five-inning mercy rule victory.
“We came in as a team, hit the ball and played well all around,” Nottingham said. “I felt good coming into today and my arm was loose. We got the job done.”
Nottingham got the scoring started for CASH in the first inning. After Ryan Richardson was walked, Nottingham smacked a ball to the fence in left field for a double. The hit brought Richardson in for a run.
After stealing third base, Nottingham was able to score after a low pitch from Cochranton’s Jaiben Walker got behind the catcher. The run gave CASH a 2-0 lead.
In Cochranton’s at bat, Wyatt Barzak walked and stole second base. Caiden Dunmire hit a perfect shot to shallow center, which allowed Barzak to score from second. It would be the Cardinals lone run of the day.
“We’re a long way away from playing our best. This team has some really good pitchers and some good hitters but they’re not coming around just yet,” Cochranton head coach Scott Barzak said. “We’ve talked that we don’t want to play our best baseball now, we want to play our best baseball in May.”
After a scoreless second inning for both teams, CASH started to heat up. Walker was able to get an out on a fly ball, but walked four batters, allowing one to score and loading the bases.
Down 3-1 with the bases loaded, Wyatt Barzak was in to pitch for Cochranton. Ryan Herr hit a deep shot to right field and a Cochranton error allowed two runners to score. CASH scored once more in the inning on an errant pitch to take a 6-1 lead.
“I expect a performance like this everyday. I want us to go out there and hit and I want our pitching to be good all the way till the end and do what these kids know how to do,” Conneaut head coach David Herr said. “We are very young so there is a learning curve with these kids but they did a great job today from start to finish.”
The fourth inning was more of the same for CASH. In total, the Eagles accumulated three hits, three walks and six runs. Two Cochranton errors in the inning kept the Eagle assault alive.
“I told them we can’t have all those errors and we can’t have all those walks. We walked 13 guys and had six errors. That’s 19 runners that shouldn’t be on base,” Barzak said. “You’re not gonna win any baseball games doing that. We talked about how we need to work on our fielding and definitely need to work on our pitchers throwing strikes.”
With a 12-1 lead entering the fifth inning, CASH was up again. After a single by Jayden Mihoci and a walk by Ryan Herr, Dawson Thomas hit a deep shot to the fence allowing Mihoci and Herr to score.
Following a Kyle White walk, Nottingham was up with runners on second and third. Nottingham hit a single to bring both runners in and advance the Eagle lead to 16-1. With the bases loaded, Mihoci hit a fly out to retire the inning.
In the bottom of the 5th, Nottingham was still on the mound for CASH. He secured the first two outs but after recording 80 pitches, Herr took him out with only one out left in the game.
“If I would have pitched him one more batter I would have lost availability for him against Sharon on Friday,” Herr said. “So we chose to go team first and take him out.”
All in all, Nottingham pitched seven strikeouts and allowed one run with four hits.
“I really wanted to get that last out but coach needs me for Friday so you gotta do what you gotta do,” Nottingham said. “Being that we have a pretty young team I try and be a leader for these guys.”
Nottingham went 3-for-4 with two runs and five RBIs. Also for the Eagles, Thomas hit 1-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs.
For the Cardinals, Wyatt Barzak went 1-for-1 with a run. Dunmire hit 2-for-2 with an RBI.
“We’re young but the kids came out today and attacked the baseball. Alex Nottingham did outstanding on the mound and pitched a beautiful game. They did what we’ve been preaching and they had a stellar game because of it,” Herr said. “We’re getting the season kicked off after losing a tough one to Harbor Creek and to bounce back like this speaks volumes for the kids.”
CASH is now 1-1 on the season and 0-0 in Region 3 play. Cochranton drops to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 2.