Meadville versus Conneaut is always a rivalry game and the Bulldogs came out with energy en route to an 11-0 win at Eldred Glen on Monday.
“Our team was fired up before we even got here. We were texting each other in the group chat just super excited to play,” Meadville pitcher Jacob Smith said. “We don’t like CASH and we took it to them today. We always get more excited when we play them.”
The energy was evident out of the gate. Smith threw two strikeouts and a ground out to put Meadville on offense.
Brighton Anderson hit a deep shot to right field for a triple to get the bats started for the ‘Dogs. Rocco Tartaglione followed with a double to drive Anderson in for an early run. Brady Walker was next up and singled, also bringing Tartaglione in to score.
“The kids were excited and they really wanted to get in the batters box and hit the ball. That’s what we’ve been working on as a team,” Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione said. “As a team we hit the ball, stole bases and were aggressive.”
Meadville scored two more runs in the second inning to give the Bulldogs a 4-0 run. On the defensive side, Smith kept the Eagles at bay.
“Hats off to their pitcher, Jake Smith. He pitched a whale of a ball game and we couldn’t touch him. Meadville came with intensity with their bats right out of the gate and we did not,” Conneaut head coach David Herr said. “Hats off to them and great job to Coach Tartaglione and Mr. Smith and the rest of the boys.”
The Bulldogs stayed hot in the fourth inning and added seven runs to their lead. Singles from Tartaglione, Walker, Jordan Young and Caden Holeva, combined with a double from Smith gave Meadville an 11-0 lead.
In the top of the fifth, CASH had to answer with runs of their own or the game would be subject to the mercy rule. After an error and two walks, the Eagles loaded the bases. However, Tartaglione, in relief of Smith, pitched two strikeouts and a fly out to secure the win for Meadville.
“Jake Smith did a great job pitching. He held them off balance and then his arm started bothering him a bit so we brought in Rocco and he did what he had to do,” Tartaglione said. “We preach ‘make the plays you should make.’ In the first inning, they came out and put the bat on the ball a little bit, but they were routine plays and we made them. That’s the difference in winning and losing ball games.”
The Eagles only had one hit on the day and failed to match Meadville’s energy throughout the game.
“With this team, that seems to be a problem. We get down and we don’t seem to bounce back, but they’re young and we’re growing,” Herr said. “They have to learn that end of the game and they will in time.”
The loss dropped the Eagles to 4-6 on the season and 2-4 in Region 2.
“For the rest of the season we need to improve,” Herr said. “We need to improve every single game on defense, hitting and routine plays in the field.”
Ryan Herr had Conneaut’s one hit on the day.
Meadville was led by Smith, who allowed one hit and pitched eight strikeouts. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run. Walker hit a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Also for the Bulldogs, Anderson, Tartaglione, and Holeva turned in multiple hits.
The win gave Meadville a 3-5 overall record on the season. The team is 3-3 in the region and is looking to keep the energy moving into Wednesday’s region matchup against Oil City.
“They can build off today, it was a good all around effort,” Tartaglione said. “We need to carry the momentum into Wednesday for another big region game.”
Smith added, “If we can keep our energy up we can keep winning games.”