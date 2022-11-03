Art Barnes is like fine wine, getting better with age.
Last week in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes, the 63-year-old Barnes rolled his second career 300 game, and both in the last year, and nearly tossed his first career 800 series with an eye-catching 789.
After opening with a 277 game, a 9-count in seventh frame and 8-count on his last ball, the smooth-shooting and calm, cool and collected Barnes went the distance in his second game. His first perfect game was bowled on Oct. 20, 2021, also in Wednesday Nighters League.
“The way I was throwing the ball, I had a feeling a 300 was possible,” said the low-key Barnes, whose previous high series was 743, set in April, 2021, in Senior Men’s League at Plaza Lanes.
With 577 going into his third game, Barnes had the math figured out – 223 for his first career 800.
“Oh, yes, I knew what I needed,” he said.
Unfortunately, a couple splits – in third and fifth frames – and solid 10-pin in eighth frame prevented Barnes from achieving his goal.
“I knew in the sixth frame if I struck out, then I would get the 800, but left the 10-pin in the eighth frame,” he said, who threw a total 30 strikes on the night.
Barnes had all eyes on him.
“Every bowler at Lakeside wanted Art to get the 800 in the worse way,” said fellow league bowler, Doug Dunham. “I think more people were disappointed than Art was.”
Lakeside Lanes co-proprietor Don Granda Jr. paid close attention to the savvy Barnes.
“Every ball I saw was buried in the 300 game,” he said. “It was awesome to see him roll another 300 and set his career high in series.”
Barnes has been humming since the opening night this season. What is in the secret sauce, Mr. Barnes?
“Consistency, and bowling four times a week,” he said.
Congrats, Art!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.