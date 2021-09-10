STATE COLLEGE – Ball State in 2020 emerged as one of the handful of positive storylines in college football.
After opening the season with a seven-point road loss to Miami (Ohio), Ball State went on a seven-game win streak that included victories in the Mid-American championship game and the Arizona Bowl.
The Cardinals ended the year 7-1 and ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25.
Ball State (1-0) opened its 2021 season with a 31-21 win against Western Illinois to extend its win streak to eight games, the fourth-longest in the nation behind Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.
Although they aren’t ranked headed into their weekend contest at No. 11 Penn State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten), the Cardinals are in the receiving votes category.
Ball State in 2020 averaged 34.2 points per game, good enough to finish the season ranked 25th out of 128 teams that competed at the FBS level. Its defense, meanwhile, allowed 25.7 points per contest.
The Cardinals return 20 of 21 starters from their 7-1 squad from 2020, and a plethora of seniors counted among those on the roster this year to give them one of the most experienced programs in the nation.
“You’re talking about 21 starters returning with 16 super seniors, I think, that’s the fourth-most in the country,” Penn State coach James Franklin said this week. “Sixteen super seniors coming back from a MAC championship team. So it’s going to be a tremendous challenge. We look forward to the opportunity.”
Saturday marks the first time both programs will meet, but this season marks the 18th consecutive in which Penn State has played a member of the MAC.
The Nittany Lions are 27-3 in contests against MAC schools.
“This is a great opportunity for us as a program to go into a place like Penn State with the history,” Ball State coach Mike Neu said this week while talking with reporters. “It’s a talented football team. They had a huge win last week against Wisconsin on the road. Very talented roster from top to bottom.”
Ball State rushed for 216 yards against Western Illinois, led by Will Jones’ 93 yards and one touchdown. Backfield mate Carson Steele contributed 79 yards and a score.
Wide receiver Justin Hall recorded a game-high 137 yards and two touchdown receptions.
The Cardinals’ defense proved susceptible to the pass. Western Illinois quarterback Connor Sampson threw for 367 yards – on shy of a career-best – and two touchdowns against one interception. Ball State wide receiver Dennis Houston was Sampson’s favorite target as he finished with 237 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Players to watch:
Sr. WR Justin Hall
Hall is the unquestioned leader of Ball State’s experienced receiving unit. In his fifth year with the program, he’s accumulated 2,909 yards and 15 touchdowns. In seven games played last season, Hall pulled in 49 catches for 665 yards with four touchdowns. His 13.6 yards-per-catch average set a personal best. He also added another career-best 231 yards rushing and one touchdown.
RS Sr. LB Brandon Martin
Martin in 2020 was named Mid-American Conference co-Defensive Player of the Year following a season in which he paced the conference with 90 tackles and recorded a team second-best 6.5 tackles for a loss.
He tallied 15 tackles in his team’s contest against Eastern Michigan. His 11.3 tackles per game were eighth-best nationally. Martin finished with five total tackles and one pass deflection in last week’s season-opening win.
Sr. RT Curtis Blackwell
Another fifth-year player for the Cardinals, Blackwell boasts an offensive-best 38 career starts. He’s started 30 consecutive contests. Ball State’s ground game last season averaged 179.3 yards per contest, and the Cardinals’ offense averaged 34.2 points per game to give them a top-25 scoring offense nationally.
The Cardinals’ red-zone offense was the MAC’s best as it netted points on 30 of its 37 trips inside of opposing teams’ 20-yard line
Sr. FS Bryce Cosby
Cosby is another one of Ball State’s fifth-year players. Last season he earned accolades as a first-team All-MAC selection and as the Arizona Bowl’s defensive player of the game.
His two interceptions in 2020 led all Ball State defenders, and he tallied nine tackles in his team’s bowl win against San Jose State. Cosby has started a Ball State-best 43 contests, and he ranks second all-time at Ball State with a career 282 stops
Sr. QB Drew Plitt
As shown during Plitt’s season opener – 188 yards with two touchdowns – he is unquestionably one of the drivers on offense. The fifth-year senior earned second-team All-MAC honors last year after throwing for 2,164 yards and 17 touchdowns against six interceptions.
He’s accumulated 6,708 yards and 52 touchdowns during his Ball State career. Plitt passed for 298 yards with two touchdowns and one interception during his last outing against a Big Ten team (Indiana, 2019).