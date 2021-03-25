The Catology 2021 championship match copied the opening two rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: The unexpected happened.
In an anticipated shootout between top seeds Rodrick Baird of Plaza Lanes and Jeff Keener of Lost Lanes on Monday night, the powerful keglers weren’t as dominant as in previous weeks, but Baird generated enough strikes to defeat Keener, 652-598 to claim his second Catology championship.
The right-handed Baird, who also won the event in 2016, rolled games of 191, 236 and 225, while Keener – who entered the finals smokin’ hot with 700-plus series in his four previous league nights at Lost Lanes – never got untracked as he shot games of 201, 191 and 206.
When Baird heard of Keener’s un-normal series, his jaw dropped and uttered these words, “That is nuts! I couldn’t believe it.”
The disappointed Keener’s comment afterwards, “You can’t score if you don’t carry.”
Baird also had some carrying issues.
“I felt good about my bowling, but I wasn’t able to carry all 10 at times,” he said, who is averaging a league-high 230 in the Monday Night Invitational League. “Honestly, I didn’t think my series was good enough to beat Jeff. I missed two spares that I shouldn’t have missed and I had one split.”
How does being a two-time Catology champion feel, Rodrick?
“When I look back at my past bowling accomplishments and I repeat as a champion, it brings a smile to my face,” said the 50-year-old legend (Can you believe Baird is 50 years old!).
Concluding, Baird said, “I want to thank you for running the Catology. I know the bowlers really enjoy it.”
Thank you, Rodrick, and congratulations on winning the Catology 2021!