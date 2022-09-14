Whether you’re a coach, player or involved with any other position within sports, 2,500 games is a difficult feat to achieve.
However, that’s exactly the milestone local men’s softball league stat-keeper Jay Baiera accomplished. Baiera was honored with a trophy and a signed softball by players from his current team during his 2,500th game on Wednesday.
“I feel so honored by that,” Baiera said. “It’s one of those things where if you do what you enjoy, you never work a day in your life and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”
Baiera has been keeping softball stats for more than 41 years and started the summer before ninth grade. However, he got his feet wet in stat keeping a few years before that. When he was 9-years old, he started to keep stats for the Vernon Volunteers, a little league team. He earned the role when his cousin’s father wanted Baiera to be involved in the game since his cousins and brother had played little league baseball. His cousin, Chuc Longo, initially taught Baiera how to keep stats for softball starting in 1976.
Even though Baiera loves being around the game of softball, he likes the camaraderie that comes with it the most. Since he’s been involved with the game for more than 40 years, Baiera has seen a lot of faces.
Three people Baiera credits for his longevity in the game are Jack Thompson, Tom Prody and Guy Demaio, who used to be the commissioner of the Amateur Softball Association. Those three initially hired Baiera from the company Sertoma when he was 15 years old to keep stats for men’s softball leagues. Sertoma had to get permission from Baiera’s parents because Baiera didn’t have his working papers yet.
While Baiera is known for his stat keeping, he’s also called softball games for Cool 101.7 with his broadcast partner Don Roberts. Ray Horner, who worked at WMGW, originally set Baiera up with Sertoma.
“It’s much more than just keeping stats,” Baiera said. “You become friends with people. There’s a lot of camaraderie. There’s a lot of kinship. I mean some of these people I’ve known 30-40 years or better.”
One of the people Baiera’s gotten to know over years is former Tribune sportswriter Jim Hunter. Hunter met Baiera in high school in the 1980s and Baiera watched Hunter and his friends bowl at Plaza Lanes for many years.
“He’s devoted,” Hunter said. “He’s a devoted scorekeeper. He loves the game. He’s devoted in everything he does.”
Another person Baiera has forged a bond with is Allan Bell, who currently plays on a team called Dealer’s Choice. Bell has known Baiera since the 1980’s.
“When you talk about the foundation of a team sport, it starts with someone who has the cohesiveness to organize and be able to deal with each and every personality that you have as far as us men from those that can be egotistical to the guys that are easy and mellow to get along with,” Bell said. “He’s been a guy who’s been able to be I guess the harmony that keeps teams bound together from his levelheadedness to his ability to just communicate. Communication is a big skill, so that being part of what Jay’s talent would be, obviously to me says a lot about why he’s still in the game and he’s so well-loved by everybody and to me that’s probably a big part of it.”
Bell recalls being up at the plate during a national tournament when Baiera told him he needed just one more at-bat to qualify for the national batting title.
“The first pitch that was thrown to me was sorta on the outside corner and I ripped it between first and second base to get another hit, which made me 11-15, which then I went on to capture the national batting championship of the nation in that tournament,” Bell said. “That wouldn’t have happened if I wouldn’t have been relayed that message from my buddy Jay, so sometimes you get a little inside information by being a local guy that helped me at that point.”
After being in the business for more than 40 years, Baiera is well-traveled. Baiera has kept score for games in places such as Meadville, Greenville, Edinboro, Conneaut Lake and New Castle.
One of Baiera’s favorite memories is keeping score for “The King and His Court” team play led by Eddie Feigner. Baiera also got to keep stats for “The Queen and Her Court” team play that was led by Rosie Black. Last year, Baiera also finally witnessed one of his teams, Firehouse Grill, win a championship.
Baiera never thought he’d reach 2,500 games and is just thankful for the opportunities the game of softball has given him over the years.
“When you start something like this even as a young boy, a teenager, you do it because you enjoy it, you do it because you have a passion for the game and you care about the people around you and the game itself,” Baiera said. “You don’t think so far into the future that ‘Hh, someday I’m gonna do game 2,500’, I’m just grateful to Sertoma and the county and the area.”
