SOUTH BEND, IN. — When Tucker Watson decided he wanted to be a Notre Dame student, he thought his competitive athletic career was over. However, it could not have been further from the truth.
After a standout career at Meadville Area Senior High School that included qualifying for states in cross-country, winning a state boys volleyball state title in 2019, and setting a District 10 record as a leg of a 4x800 relay team, Watson thought his best days as an athlete were behind him. However, life had different ideas in mind.
In the fall of 2019, as a freshman at the University of Notre Dame, Watson met a member of the men’s club volleyball team. After they struck up a conversation about the sport they both enjoyed, he was encouraged to try out for two open spots for the 2019-20 school year.
With around 25 to 30 guys there, Watson outperformed the rest and was asked to join the team. While it is a club sport, does anyone know Notre Dame to put less than their best into everything? Absolutely not.
With the hard work from the players fundraising at football games and throughout the fall semester, the generosity of Notre Dame volleyball alumni, and even with some help with the university itself, the Fighting Irish play in some of the biggest club volleyball tournaments in the nation each spring semester.
Their goal is to compete nationally as one of the best club teams as they play a Midwestern part of the United States-based schedule as they take on the likes of Purdue, Indiana, Penn State, and Michigan, to name a few.
“Tryouts and practice are pretty intense,” Watson said. “We practice two or three times a week for two hours. I remember trying out. We had three sessions and people were cut after each session. It’s not varsity level, but for a club sport, it’s pretty intense and a lot of players continue to try out each school year.”
Unfortunately, COVID-19 has only allowed Watson to travel to two of these tournaments during his first two years, but as of now, those plans are going to change this spring with the Fighting Irish Men’s Club Volleyball team expecting to play in around a handful of tournaments. While club volleyball has been an important part of his experience as a Notre Dame student, it has been far from all he has talent advantage of.
Presently, he is living in the Silicon Valley area and is one of just seven students each semester who are selected to take part in Notre Dame’s “Silicon Valley Semester”. This program allows Notre Dame students to head to California to work with local startups while also taking a few classes online.
He was assigned to work for a start-up firm called Platform Venture Studio as an Analyst for the last five months as he stepped away for his fifth semester of college to expand on an already firm foundation of business knowledge he came into the program with. Business is a case for him in which “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree”. His great-grandfather, grandfather, and father have all taken turns as the owner of a small business in Meadville called Mobilcom. With insight and help from his grandfather, Denny Watson, and father, Rob Watson, he has understood what it takes to be a successful business professional.
He understood that starting small by owning a small landscaping company during high school and working as a store associate for Walmart and The Country Club of Meadville would help give him a proper introduction of how business looks in its simplest form.
He’s progressed from there as well as he became a Research Assistant for the Mendoza College of Business at Notre Dame during his sophomore year and a former Supply Chain Intern for Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc. this past summer. Now, he’s accepted an opportunity to get into the corporate banking world this coming summer with J.P. Morgan in their Austin, Texas branch.
There, he will gain experience in the private banking world, which will allow him to form close relationships with big time clients and gain additional experience into the world of business analytics. Watson is presently studying to complete a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) with focuses in Business Analytics and Economics. He is hopeful of beginning a full-time career in the corporate business world during the summer of 2023.
Though he’s left Crawford County to experience more of what the world could offer, he credits being an athlete for always providing structure in his life. Growing up, he played virtually any sport he could before finding it was running and volleyball that were the sports he felt the most passionate about. In fact, Watson turned down several opportunities to continue running in his college career in order to focus more on his future in the business world. It was also in running in volleyball, where he would be introduced to two other of his biggest mentors in life in Chuck Jones and Nick Bancroft
“They pushed me and my teammates harder, showed us why it was important to never give up, and also were important in showing us how to be leaders. It has been helpful to be around leaders like them because they showed the different ways leaders can take charge.”
”Coach Bancroft in particular, my senior year of volleyball at Meadville, was an influential leader even though he was hands-off often and allowed the players to take charge. He showed me that being a great leader is not about being overbearing to people.”
While the college junior is a busy guy, he enjoys reading a fiction novel when time permits. This helps him to take a break from the seriousness that the business world can have. Traveling is another passion of his as he is scheduled for a cross-country road trip coming up soon. It will be his second of 2021 as he departs for home from his time in California.
With a solid foundation of people in Meadville cheering him on and a collection of key relationships and friends he’s made from Notre Dame, Tucker Watson has found success past high school athletics and is building an exciting future for himself in the corporate business world.