VENANGO — For anyone who’s taken the gridiron on a Friday night, they know the level of commitment, heart and sacrifice it takes. It’s a feeling unlike any other to take the field with your teammates with almost the whole town there in support. For Venango native Jamie Brown, football remains bigger than pancake blocks or shotgun snaps. For him, camaraderie made the game special.
When he was in the third grade, Brown begged his mother, Crystal Soltesz, to be able to start playing Little Gridders football. All his friends were playing, so he didn’t want to feel left out. What’s ensued from playing the game of football is certainly a lot of knee pain, but more importantly, friends and bonds that will last forever.
Brown would go on to become a three-year letter winner for the Cambridge Springs Blue Devils in addition to being named all-region in 2016. Brown also impressively moved to center in his senior year of high school and helped the program transition from a more smash-mouth style to a spread offense in which athletes were given opportunities with the ball in space.
Brown also helped the Blue Devils win their first playoff game in around two decades, a milestone he lists as one of his top moments from his time playing football. After his senior year of football ended, he realized he wasn’t ready to stop playing the game. With the help of coach Justin Grubbs, Brown became a Division II and Division III recruit, with most offers coming from local programs.
Ultimately, his visit to Thiel College stood out as well as the opportunity to continue playing football with his best friend, Jordan Peterson. The duo decided to commit to the Tomcats football program, a place where each of them would play two seasons.
At Thiel, Brown would become the program’s starting center during points in his freshman year, while earning the job outright in his sophomore campaign. However, his body paid the price. A partially torn ACL injury he suffered at Thiel still lingers to this day. No matter, Brown continued therapy on his knee and even had a brief stint with the Erie Express of the Gridiron Developmental Football League.
Unfortunately, his time with the Express was cut short when the 2020 campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still looking for a way to stay involved in football, Brown became an assistant coach for Steel City Prep Academy, a first-year football program. Brown served as the offensive line coach while also joining the workforce in the Crawford County area. Coaching in Pittsburgh and living in his hometown was exhausting, but it gave him the experience he needed to become a student-assistant coach for the Edinboro University football team in 2021.
It was through emails to Edinboro Offensive Line Coach and Recruiting Coordinator Travis Tislaretz to recruit his Steel City Academy players he learned of an opening to become a quality control assistant for the Fighting Scots. Amazed by the opportunity, Brown enrolled and became one of four student assistants for the program last year. Though Brown loved his experience last season, he’s decided to enter the workforce full-time once again because an opportunity to work at the Barber National Institute became available.
Brown is now working as a teaching assistant and loves being a role model in the lives of kids. In the future, he hopes to return to school to finish a degree in the psychological services profession to help advance his career. Unfortunately, this fall marks the first year in around 15 years that Brown is not a part of a football program in some way. Certainly this is a tough reality, but football is something he hopes to come back to in the near future.
For now, he’s excited to watch his Florida Gators on Saturday and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday this fall. It’s the start of a new chapter in his life, while each of these teams he roots for is hoping it is a new positive beginning for them, too.
It’s not the long hours, hot practices or ice baths this former football standout misses most in this new chapter — it’s the chance to go to battle with his brothers and team by his side that is most difficult right now. Football over time became more about the people and less about the game, a realization athlete’s go through over their careers.
And not all people were his teammates and coaches who have made a difference in his football career, though many of them deserve credit for helping him become the player he was. Most of all, his parents Crystal and Tim Soltesz were the foundation that helped him become successful.
In football, technique is so important. However, more than technique, having a foundation that believes in someone and supports someone is more important than any rep or workout a player completes. Brown’s parents have been that foundation for many years, something that’s made a difference in his football journey.
As one door closes, another one opens — the old cliche that Jamie Brown has experienced in 2022. In his football life, this is not a goodbye, but just a short see you later as he navigates this new career opportunity.
