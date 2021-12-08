LANCASTER — After a long and successful career as a player, Meadville product Teddy Williams is far from complete in making an impact in the game of baseball as the Director of Scouting for Prep Baseball Report Pennsylvania.
Baseball is a game that is not just connected to his name, but also connected to his family. His father Greg was a four-year starting outfielder and team captain during his days as a Slippery Rock baseball player. His uncle Kevin Williams was a record-setting second baseman for the Edinboro Fighting Scots when they still had a varsity baseball program.
Then, there is the name Ted or Teddy Williams, a name that certainly breaks the ice for a conversation when talking to anyone familiar with sports or the game of baseball. In fact, the reason he is named after Ted Williams is that of an interaction his father Greg had with “The Splendid Splinter” when he was working in baseball in the state of Florida.
Florida was the state Ted Williams spent his retirement in, with him making frequent appearances at Spring Training games and especially batting practice sessions. Regardless if they share the name, the Crawford County born Teddy Williams never felt pressure living up to having a name like that.
“There’s no pressure because he is the best hitter who ever lived,” he said. “I own that name and expected myself to be good, but there was not a lot of weight I carried because nobody can truly be as good as he was.”
Certainly, he was not as good, but it did not stop him from trying and putting forth an immense amount of effort to become the best ballplayer he could be. His high school career was one that included four varsity letters and three first-team all-region 6 selections during his days at Meadville.
It also included various opportunities to play on the travel circuit as he was a member of a National Amateur Baseball Federation (NABF) 16U World Series run while playing in the Youngstown, Ohio Class B League. He also earned the chance to play for Team Pennsylvania in the 2013 Big 26 Classic and for Team Pennsylvania in the 2012 Under Armour Midwest Future Games.
Williams was also a junior and senior legion player and attended showcases across the state and in the region to help in his college recruiting process. While he had various Division I opportunities, Williams learned from his father that it is about the best overall offer and fit where he should continue his playing career. After a showcase in Manheim, he was approached by Millersville University and asked to stick around to watch practice.
After doing so and taking some visits, Williams became a Millersville Marauder and playing for Head Coach Jon Shehan was something he could not pass up.
“It may sound weird, but I wanted to go south a bit,” Williams said. I know it’s not that far south, but it snows less and does not get as cold there. I liked the area Millersville was in, with it being right outside of Lancaster. It is one of the best places to live in the United States right now and has a lot of opportunities around it.
From a baseball perspective, I liked that they gave smaller guys like me a chance and that they were going to give me a chance to compete to play right away. I did my research and really hit it off with Coach Shehan, who is a winner and helped turn this program into a power.”
What a decision it would prove to be. Not only did Williams gain experience in the classroom in broadcast journalism that helps him in his current role, but he played for one of the nation’s best Division II baseball programs during his four years of college. Overall, he was a winner of 169 baseball games with the Marauders from 2015 to 2018. He played in 189 games overall and made 171 starts in his college career.
Williams took over at second-base late in his freshman season because of an injury to his teammate and good friend David Summerfield. The position became his after a powerful end to his freshman campaign that included becoming the starter during Millersville’s Atlantic Region Tournament run. His glove, patience at the plate, and playing within himself were what helped him earn the second-base nod for three more years.
Williams helped the Marauders win a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) title as a freshman while also helping them finish as runner-ups in the Atlantic Region. It was a strong start to a career that would see Williams qualify for the Atlantic Regional Tournament all-four years and even make it to the NCAA Division II Baseball Tournament Championship game after Millersville finished the 2016 campaign 53-7 overall.
Despite a 53-7 overall record, a 25-3 PSAC record, and a 20-0 record at home, Millersville fell short of their goal of winning a PSAC title in his sophomore season. However, the loss lit a fire under the team that helped to propel them to a near World Series title. It was the best team in PSAC history, as the team set records for wins and conference wins during that season. It also helped take the Marauders to new heights as only in 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has the program failed to make the Atlantic Region Championships since 2016.
On an individual level, Williams graduated in May 2018 and departed from the program as the all-time leader in career walks with 121, walks in a season with 46, and is second in PSAC history in career walks. No question is this a unique stat to mention, but it is important. His discipline and baseball intelligence helped to make him a feared hitter and a staple in the Millersville lineup. He finished his career with a .282 average, 143 hits, 133 runs, 63 runs batted in, and a .421 on-base percentage.
Williams also was reliable as he played in the seventh most games in Millersville history, ranked in the top 10 in fielding percentage in the PSAC throughout his career, and had the highest overall fielding percentage in practice of any player on the Millersville team during each of his four seasons. What he attributes this success in the field to is his success in practice. Every day, the team recorded statistics which would help push each player to want to show they were hitting and fielding well to earn playing time. He believes he attacked practice this way each day at Millersville because he was fueled to not want to lose games or his position.
“I think playing at Meadville and in Crawford County helped show me how hard I was going to need to work if I wanted to play and win,” said the 2014 Meadville Area High School graduate. “We did not always have the best team at Meadville, but it made me try to find those intricacies on what it would take to win, different ways to win in baseball, and how to bring a winning work ethic to a program.”
As if his college career was not enough, Williams played in some collegiate leagues during the summer break, which included being asked to play in the Futures Collegiate League in the summer of 2017. Williams played so well that he was selected as a league All-Star and finished third in the league in hits by season’s end. Through these games in high school, legion, travel ball, college ball, and in college summer leagues, Williams was a rarity to sit out or find himself on the injured list.
“There is no question some luck to this, but I always felt like I took good care of my body, knew how to manage my body in the weight room, had pretty good nutrition during the later parts of my college career, and I felt like I was always in the right spots on the field and reacted well on the field. I think it all played a role in helping me to stay healthy during my career and some long seasons during college.”
Upon his graduation, he had offered to play independent baseball, but he accepted a role to work for Prep Baseball Report (PBR) and has since worked his way up to become the Scouting Director for their operations in the state of Pennsylvania. It is a business that helps scout prep and high school talent across the United States concentrated in helping student-athletes find success at the next level and college coaches locate the next generation of talent. Besides this, Williams teaches lessons to youth baseball players as a more direct way to give back to the game that means so much to him.
While it was not always the job he foresaw himself in as he had Major League Baseball on his mind, Williams has quickly become one of the most important team members of PBR in their Pennsylvania branch. At just 25, his knowledge for the game is vast and continually growing. However, the knowledge he has accumulated would not have been possible without a collection of key mentors.
His father and Uncle Kevin served as his first mentors, with his high school strength coach and physical education teacher Jake Scott becoming a key figure in his life during his teens. From there, Millersville Head Baseball Coach Jon Shehan has become his not only a mentor, but one of his great friends. The mentors for his life have been his entire family, who mostly lived around the Meadville area during his childhood. He said this about what it meant to have so many influential family members so close to him growing up.
“Growing up in Meadville helped me to have a great mindset and a positive family structure growing up. I was fortunate to have them all there, from my parents to even my great grandparents. It is where all of us called home, and I am proud of it.”
The Lancaster area continues to feel like home as he and his fiance, Lydia, are making the most of their experience in Eastern Pennsylvania. The couple will be married next summer.
It has already been a full journey through baseball for Meadville product Teddy Williams. However, he continues to give back and do his part in growing the game. It is a story that began in Meadville and one that has since taken him all over the country to compete and grow as an athlete, professional, and person.