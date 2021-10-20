SAEGERTOWN — For anyone who in Crawford County and beyond that knows the Sada family, they likely think baseball when hearing that last name.
There is a good reason behind that, because Steve Sada was a Division I and record setting player for the University of Akron in the 1980s, and his sons have each become successful ball players at the college level, too.
Youngest brother, Scott, holds the NCAA Division III record in doubles, a feat he achieved as a senior at Penn State Behrend in the spring of 2019. That leaves the other son, Steve Sada, who played in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) like his father. However, he did not become an Akron Zip like his dad, but a Miami University Redhawk.
The 2013 Saegertown High graduate helped to bring a great level of success to the Saegertown baseball program in the early 2010s. Over his four years of varsity baseball, he set the school record for career hits, hit .460 for his career, stole 82 bases over his career, helped the program to three district championships, helped Saegertown go 64-6 from 2011 to 2013, was named district player of the year in 2012, was a four-time all-region pick, and a two-time All-District 10 selection.
To say that varsity baseball was a fun time for the two-time Miami University graduate may just be an understatement. Though, it was not a surprise that Saegertown baseball was so fun and talented, according to him.
“I played with the same group of kids since Little League. We had such a great and close group of guys. There is something about a small town in that everyone supports everyone. As nine-year-olds, we were having people drive four or five hours to watch us play in states. People with no direct connection to the team. If you have the right group of kids and support in the community, that is how you excel.”
While most of his baseball career was spent playing in Saegertown and in District 10 play, there were a few years spent playing for the Allegheny Pirates out of Pittsburgh and Canes Baseball out of the Centre County area. The exposure he got playing in these tournaments helped him to get noticed by a collection of schools like UConn, Akron, Kent State, Marshall, Radford, Coastal Carolina, and Miami University.
Why he chose Miami University, it was a decision much bigger than the game of baseball. “I thought it was a beautiful campus, a good distance from home that could help me become more independent, their accounting program and business school was great, they gave a generous scholarship and I liked the campus was in a rural setting and not a city.”
From the time he stepped on campus, Sada earned the right to start nearly every game he played in for the Redhawks. Overall in his career, he played in 198 games as primarily a second-baseman. However, as a senior, he transitioned to the outfield. In 2014, he was named a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American and Second-Team All-MAC. He would be tabbed Second-Team All-MAC as a junior and an Academic All-MAC in the same season.
“I just tried to keep a level-head as a player,” Sada said. “It got to where I was enjoying the process more than I was enjoying playing in the games. I love to see improvement every single day. There would be times where I was hitting so much in the cages that my coaches had to tell me to tone it down a bit.”
Overall, Sada is happy that he put together the career he did in baseball, but his success did not stop once he hung up his cleats for the last time. Sada’s life for almost a decade was schoolwork, friends and family, and the game of baseball. The results speak for themselves, as he graduated third in his class from Saegertown High in 2013. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University in 2017 in accounting, with a minor in information systems and analytics. He did not stop there as he earned a Masters of Science in accounting, which would help him earn enough credits to sit for the Certified Public Accounting (CPA) exams. Sada passed all four parts, and has been a CPA in the state of Pennsylvania since October 2019.
The summer of 2017 was a strong one for the Crawford County product as he accepted a Risk Advisory Internship with EY, a company he would remain with after graduating from Miami with two degrees in their combined Bachelor’s and Master’s of accounting program. He became a business consultant for EY for a little over three years before moving back home to Saegertown this August to begin an Audit Senior position in Erie for Schaffner, Knight, Minnaugh, & Company.
Working for EY, a big four accounting firm, was a great place to begin a business career, but for his long-term business interests, he is glad to have transitioned to a smaller firm that will allow him to do more work with smaller and more private businesses. The move also allows him to return to his hometown, something that was important not just for his sake, but his future family’s sake.
Last New Year’s Eve, Sada proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Abby, in Florida. Beach trips have become something the couple looks forward to together, making for the perfect location. The couple will be married in August 2022.
For those who have the dream to become a Division I baseball player, a college athlete, or with the passion to master any skill, Sada says to them, “Try to fall in love with the process. Enjoying getting better each day. Find that thing that gets you excited and makes you want to get better and go through life doing. It is important to find something you excel at.”
For Steve Sada, the thing he excelled at for a long time was baseball, but he understood the importance of also working hard in the classroom to prepare for life after baseball. He’s also found more time to go archery hunting, a passion he did not dedicate the same to during his college days that he does now.
No matter if it’s becoming a better athlete, business person, hunter, or any other skill, Steve Sada serves as a local example of a small town not limiting anyone to what they are capable of.