In life, there’s usually someone or something that inspired us to be the best version of ourselves or take action in a certain direction in life. For Meadville native Elizabeth “Libby” Volna, there are a lot of someone’s that have helped her find her way.
Her parents, Susan and Daniel, guided her into running. Prior, her athletic background was being a dancer for much of her upbringing. As expected, being a distance runner at first is absolutely miserable. Quite frankly, it’s pretty miserable forever and I think people in and out of the sport all agree on it. After she got through the early weeks and got herself into the right shape, the sport of running grew on her. So much so that Volna became a three-time PIAA state qualifier in cross country, a Region 6 champion and a runner-up in the 2010 District 10 cross-country meet.
With her parents suggesting she give distance running a chance, it started her friendship with former District 10 champion cross country runner, Heather Ziegler. Ziegler and Volna were a major part in the Lady Bulldogs winning the 2010 District 10 cross country team championship. After Ziegler graduated, it was Volna’s time to fulfill that veteran role for the program. Except being the veteran teammate was bigger in her senior seasons of cross country and track and field because one of her three younger sisters, Lucy, was her teammate for the first time.
In the 2014 track and field season, Volna had the opportunity to pace her younger sister and help her qualify for the District 10 Track and Field Championships. This memory will be one she cherishes for the rest of her life as it was not just the passing of the torch, but showing everyone what it means to be a leader and a great big sister. To Volna, being a big sister is one of the many roles she continues to take very seriously these days. To her, she couldn’t imagine a world where there was any other duty.
“It’s hard to think of the right words of what it means to me,” explained an emotional Volna. “I don’t think I would want to be anything but a big sister. I have been so lucky to share the love of sports, music and many hobbies and interests with my sisters. I’m very lucky to share such a close bond with them and am proud of each of them and their accomplishments.”
The 2014 Meadville Area High School graduate moved on to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe to continue her running career. What transpired was a solid running career in addition to two years spent on the Bearcats women’s lacrosse team. Having never previously played lacrosse before and looking to mix things up from running track and field, she decided to make the change and worked her way into being a solid player in her senior season. Ironically, moving from running to a true team sport to lacrosse was not the only pivot she made in her college years. She also realized that a career as a nurse was what she felt called to do.
Having already completed five semesters as a biochemistry major, it was more advantageous for Volna to regroup and pursue an accelerated nursing program after completing her undergraduate education at Saint Vincent. She decided to stay in the southwestern part of the state after graduating in 2018 and studied at the University of Pittsburgh. She completed her degree in less than a year and got her start in the nursing field full-time at UPMC Presbyterian in the trauma surgical intensive-care unit. This start was just before the COVID-19 pandemic and it forced her to grow up quickly as a young nurse now navigating a world that looked different from ever before.
After some time in this role, she began to re-evaluate and consider what more there could be to discover in the nursing realm. This made her consider nurse practitioner school. The only part that she was unsure of was the where and how she would balance her career and school. Thankfully, there are increasing options for nurse practitioner schooling online that allow for students to also continue their working careers as they go through. For Volna, she was accepted into a top school in Duke University. She has completed year one of three while also working full-time at UPMC Hamot. In the near future, she anticipates a move to part-time will be necessary in order to fulfill her intense schooling requirements.
But who was it that inspired her most to be a nurse? It was the late Charlotte K. “Charlie” Peirsel who inspired her most. She worked with Peirsel as a nurse’s aide over the summers at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community and appreciated her commitment to her work and patients.
“She was incredible and was someone that you could always rely on," Volna said. "Charlie is the number one inspiration for me wanting to become a nurse.”
There are a lot of life events happening for Volna in this chapter in her life. From recently buying a home, getting married next month and balancing nurse practitioner school and her role at UPMC Hamot, there are few down moments. It has not allowed her to think back on her days as a Bearcat much recently even if she was a four-time regional qualifier, an All-PAC Honorable Mention, a PAC Sportsmanship Team selection and even to her favorite athletic memory of scoring her lone goal as a collegiate lacrosse player.
But even if she doesn’t think about it much; sports and her coaches, like her high school cross country coach, Chuck Jones, provided the many life lessons and habits needed to be successful. People will always know Libby Volna as a great athlete, but more than any time she ran or accolade she accumulated, sports guided her into becoming a better sister, friend, and nurse.
“There’s a Serena Williams quote I love so much from her ‘Sister’s in Sweat’ commercial," Volna said. "‘You’ll learn to move and you’ll learn the way to move others. Whether she shares the color of your skin or the color of your jersey, you’ll find your sisters in sweat. You’ll find the courage to stand tall, work harder and speak louder on whatever playing field you choose in life. So keep playing, my girl.’”
Showing courage, working hard, and making her people proud is exactly what she continues to do.
