FAIRMONT, W. VA. — For Saegertown product Carlie Schlosser, a change of scenery was the refreshing experience she craved for her college years.
Leaving Northwestern Pennsylvania to head south to West Virginia has proven to be the perfect distance from home while providing strong educational opportunities in forensic chemistry and the chance to play college softball at the Division II level. Moving to West Virginia for college has also allowed her to explore some new hiking trails, including North Fork Mountain to Chimney Top, a hike she lists as her favorite in the Fairmont area.
“I chose Fairmont State because it had the small town community feel just like back home,” she said. “I was ready to experience something other than northwest Pennsylvania, and Fairmont was just the right distance away.”
Schlosser’s time with the Fairmont State Falcons softball program has been hindered by COVID-19 as in her freshman season, a little more than half of the season was cancelled because of the pandemic. As a result, she was granted a fifth year of eligibility by the NCAA, one she is unsure if she will use at this point.
In her first college season, she appeared in nine games with six starts as an outfielder. She would hit .263 on the season, including two hits against Coker in her first career start. In her second season, Schlosser would play and start in 19 games. She hit .283 with 15 hits, 13 runs batted in, 11 runs scored, and eight extra base hits. However, her season ended prematurely because of injury. This forced her to miss the final few weeks of the season, including the program’s run in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoffs.
Producing at a high level comes as no surprise as during her time at Saegertown High, she hit 357 with 30 hits, 37 runs and 17 RBIs in her junior season, she was named All-Region, All-District 10, and All-State, and she helped the Panthers softball team to two District 10 titles and two appearances in the PIAA Class AA Elite Eight.
“My time in high school will forever be cherished. I had a great time in high school because I grew up playing with the same girls since we were young. It was an accomplishment to be so successful with those girls. I think back on my time in high school sports often because we all just played for the love of the game.”
Schlosser was also a member of the Lady Panthers basketball and volleyball teams and considered continuing basketball in college as well for a time. However, her softball career took off to her years of commitment to the travel softball circuit. She was a member of the Erie Frost Team Akadema from 12U to 18U, and these eight summers were a large reason why she got noticed by a wide collection of college coaches.
While sports took up a good portion of her life growing up, she remained focused on school and developed the proper time management skills that it takes to be successful in college and in life.
“Being a three-sport athlete in high school benefitted me in many aspects. One of those being time-management. When I first got to college, my biggest worry was not having enough time to focus on my academics. I quickly learned this would not be a problem for me because I learned how to balance sports and academics in high school.”
Time management is necessary for someone studying a topic as dense and complicated as forensic chemistry as the course material and knowledge has great depth and requires a good deal of lab time in order to grasp the concepts and information.
“I always enjoyed the STEM fields growing up,” Schlosser explained. “I knew science was what I wanted to focus on in college. I chose forensics because it had a mix of both chemistry and biology. However, throughout the semesters, I have found a larger interest in chemistry. I’m not sure exactly where my future is going to take me. I am looking into becoming a chemist for the Air Force, working in a laboratory, or going back to school and getting my master’s degree.”
In order to become the student-athlete she is today, Schlosser credits an extensive collection of people. It has truly taken a village to help her become the young woman she is, and it begins with her parents Connie and Kevin Schlosser. Her parents and the rest of her family have been the support system she has needed in order to reach the college level and achieve success in every venture she embarked on.
She also credits her collection of coaches from high school sports, college softball, and travel softball, including Mark McKissock, Brian Hanley, Tom Brunot, Steve Scott, Camryn Schmidt, Justin Johnson, Tim Houck, Trevor Donnell, and Mike Young. These coaches have helped her become a well-rounded athlete and take a leap in both execution and being prepared mentally as an athlete.
“I am forever thankful for the people who have helped me along the way,” she said. “You all know who you are. It is not one specific moment or win I pick as my favorite memory from sports, but it is more the people I have met along the way. All of my best friends have rooted through sports, whether it was playing with them or against them. I wouldn’t have met any of them if it wasn’t for sports.”
Heading into her third year of college softball, Carlie Schlosser has been working hard to continue a strong college career. Despite challenges with COVID-19, an injury that ended her sophomore year, and studying in a difficult major, Schlosser has picked right up where she left off in high school.