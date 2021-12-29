NEW KENSINGTON — For Penn State New Kensington, fifth-year senior Ryliegh Beck, basketball has been an important part of her life since the third grade.
Time has really flown by for the Saegertown native, as this season with the Nittany Lions will be her last as a competitive basketball player. It is a career that has spanned representing the PENNCREST School District at Maplewood Junior/Senior High, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville Panthers, and now the Penn State New Kensington Nittany Lions.
A 2017 graduate of Maplewood, Beck won four letters with the Maplewood Lady Tigers and was a key contributor to helping the program improve over her four years. However, she thought basketball was likely over for her after her high school career until Pitt-Titusville came to one of her games and continued to pursue her throughout her senior season. Not knowing exactly what she wanted to do after high school, she stayed close to home and headed to Pitt-Titusville to continue her hoops career and to study for her associate’s degree in human services.
This decision was a helpful one as she discovered her passion for psychology, service, and also played on a Pitt-Titusville team in her second year that won the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference (WPCC) regular season championship, a regional title, and finished as runner-ups in the WPCC Conference Championship. While this is impressive, the program achieved all this with just seven girls by season’s end.
“We really had to take care of ourselves and our bodies to make sure we were healthier and in better shape than in the previous season,” Beck said. “We started off that season not doing the best, but we worked hard and finished strong. Knowing we only had two years to play together, it was a great way to end my time there.”
Similar to her recruiting process in high school, Beck thought her days playing college basketball would end, but in fact, she had two more seasons in front of her as Penn State New Kensington was looking to reboot their women’s basketball program. It was only the second season for the program, and Beck saw an opportunity to study for a bachelor’s degree in psychology and continue to play hoops as something she could not pass up.
“It was crazy that again, a coach (Rich Marshall) showed up to a game I was playing in to recruit me,” she said. “It would not be a big change in terms of size, so it all just fell into place again.”
Trying to start a women’s basketball program at a school with less than 550 students is sure to be challenging, and COVID-19 did not do the program any favors. The 2018-19 season was the first for the program, but the team only took part in the winter semester and played eight total games. The 2019-20 season would be the first full season for the team, and Beck helped the program win its first two games. Their first victory was a 52-40 win over Penn State Mont Alto on November 23, 2019, and is one moment she lists as a top memory from basketball to date.
“It was a big moment because that season was a struggle with being a new program. It was nice to celebrate with the team after the game and get our then coach his first win.”
The program got a second win in her first season with the program as they defeated Beaver County Community College on December 20, 2019. This win was the last the program has to this point as the challenges of being a new program for the 2019-20 season and COVID-19 have created challenges for the Nittany Lions team. In fact, the 2020-21 season was one that did not happen for the Penn State New Kensington women’s basketball program as the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) cancelled the season.
What ensued was the program losing players to graduation, transfer, or even deciding they no longer wanted to play college basketball. With that in mind, it has almost made the 2021-22 season an inaugural season feel once again. Due to a lack of players, the program searched the campus to find players who would help the team take the floor for their third season. Thankfully, they have found nine girls who all want to represent Penn State New Kensington and set the program up for bigger success.
“This season will be successful if we continue to get better and come together as one,” said Beck. We want to get the most out of it, and I am thankful to still get to play the game I love. Hopefully, we can get at least one win this season.”
As she enters the 2022 spring semester, Beck is thankful for the opportunities basketball has rewarded her with. It has helped her make some great friends and stay on a path to finish up a bachelor’s degree. It has also helped her to discover she wants to have a career in the social work field as either a drug and alcohol counselor or a youth counselor. Some steps she has taken to get there include researching some master’s of social work programs for the future as well as work for The Arc of Crawford County.
There, she has worked as a front desk receptionist as well as a direct support professional (DSP) to assist in the business mission of “promoting and protecting the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and actively supporting their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their life.” She has also volunteered as a coach for the Special Olympics with her father, Todd Beck, which helped her to understand she is hopeful to transition to coaching after this season with the Nittany Lions.
It has taken a collection of people to help Beck through these last five years of college, but nobody deserves more credit than her parents Heather and Todd Beck. When she doubted herself as a player or a student, they were there to help her keep going. Trips of eight hours during her college career were not far enough for the Beck’s, as they were at every game from third grade through this season.
Playing basketball has also introduced her to some of her key mentors in life, including her high school basketball coach Kevin Turner, Pitt-Titusville Athletic Director Harry Miller, and her current basketball coach Megan Voleck who has helped her to become a better leader this season.
Though it has certainly been difficult to be a college student and a student-athlete during her days at Penn State New Kensington, people in a few years can look back and think of Rylieigh Beck as someone who never gave up on the game and helped try to build a successful program for the future for the Nittany Lions. Along the way, she’s found a career field she is passionate about and met some key mentors who have helped her strive for a better future.