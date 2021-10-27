EDINBORO — It had been almost two years since Edinboro sophomore defender Jillian Ball had played in a regulation soccer match prior to her college debut for the Edinboro Fighting Scots on Sept. 4, 2021.
Despite this, a life-time full of games, practices, and a passion to compete helped her be ready for the moment. Now, the Meadville product and 2020 Mercyhurst Preparatory School graduate finds herself in some of the most intense games she has ever been a part of as Edinboro fights for a spot in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West playoffs.
The Fighting Scots were ranked as high as 11 in the nation amongst NCAA Division II Women’s soccer programs according to the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Rankings. Since then, it has turned into an uphill climb to secure a postseason spot.
For Ball, postseason soccer is familiar territory as the Mercyhurst Prep girls’ soccer team was among the state’s best in her time as a player for the Lady Lakers. Ball started all four-years of her varsity soccer career, was a three-time All-Region and All-District defender, was selected All-State as a senior, was a two-time District 10 champion, a two-time District 10 runner-up, a state runner-up as a freshman, and a state champion as a sophomore.
The Crawford County product’s career in soccer began at three, when she joined the Crawford County Youth Soccer Association (CCYSA). From there, she would join the Meadville Area Soccer Club when she was in elementary school. This would eventually transition into an opportunity with the Millcreek Soccer Academy (MSA), coached by current Edinboro Head Women’s Soccer Coach, Gary Kagiavas. Other than a few tournaments for Elite Soccer United, Ball played most of her travel soccer days with MSA.
When asking Ball why she became a Fighting Scot and play for Coach Kagiavas once again, she said “Gary has always been an essential person to my growth, not only as a soccer player, but also as a student and a person. He is always there if you need anything and encourages good habits inside and outside of the classroom. He asked me to come on a visit late in my recruiting process when I was still undecided. None of the previous colleges that I had visited felt like the right fit for me. I was familiar with Edinboro from soccer tournaments I had played there for years. Once I saw the full campus and met some of the science department professors, I knew it would be a great fit for me.”
While her first year at Edinboro came and went with little collegiate soccer, here she is in her second year as a Fighting Scot, balancing upper level biology and anatomy classes while making a difference on the pitch. She is a member of the Edinboro Honors College and a Pre Medicine major with goals of becoming a physician associate (PA) or to attend medical school and become a physician, either in dermatology or orthopedic surgery.
“I get pointers and direction from my dad who is an Emergency Room (ER) doctor,” Ball said. “I always knew I wanted to go into the medical field, but I am not exactly sure what way I would like to take my career yet. If I go the PA route, Slippery Rock has a good program close by, and if I go on to become a doctor, LECOM is a great program.”
To become the student-athlete she is today, there are many people to thank. It starts with her parents, Kelli and Jason Ball. Her father, Dr. Jason Ball, has a very demanding and strenuous job as an ER physician. “I am extremely thankful for all of my dad’s hard work and for providing me with the opportunity to play soccer at a higher level and to get better as a player,” Ball said.
Her mother, Kelli, has always been one of her biggest supporters on and off the field.
“My mom always took me to soccer, even when having to take care of my three younger siblings. She always made sure that I was healthy and spent so much time on the road taking me to practice in Erie and back. I am so thankful for all that she has done for me.”
Ball also mentioned a collection of soccer coaches she has had over the years including Steve Mattocks, Pedro Argaez, Jay Perkins, Sam Coffman, and her current coach, Gary Kagiavas.
“During my days at Meadville Area Soccer Club, coach Mattocks really helped me develop as a player and ultimately helped me take the next step to play soccer at a higher level at MSA. While at MSA, Coach Kagiavas, Argaez, Perkins, and Coffman shaped me into the soccer player that I am today. They helped me get better and smarter at soccer,” she said. “Anything I needed to work on, they were there to help me. I am extremely thankful for all four of them and I am very happy to be playing under Coach Kagiavas again.”
Though it took until her third semester at Edinboro University to play her first collegiate game, Coach Gary Kagiavas could not be more excited to have her as a part of the program.
“She has always been a tremendous athlete,” he said. “Over the years, she played a variety of different positions in club soccer, and when she got here, we anticipated for her to play left back and start for us. However, COVID-19 has allowed her to be trained in a variety of positions this season, and hopefully if all goes well, she will be the starting left back next season.
This year, she has really helped us in a lot of ways, including if there is someone really dangerous on the other team, she does a great job taking care of that person. She has been so multi-faceted and helped us in many different ways this season.”
To date, her favorite memories as an athlete have come from wins over archrival Villa Maria Academy, including a win in the District 10 finals her junior year. However, her all-time favorite memory came from the state title victory in 2017, in which she had the game’s only assist in a 1-0 victory for the Lady Lakers. At Edinboro, it can be hoped there are still many more memories to be made as she nears the end of her first true season as a collegiate player.
Playing the defender position in soccer is often a thankless position, but for Jillian Ball, she is up to mark other PSAC programs star offensive players. It is a job she had for Mercyhurst Prep over four-years and is something she is finding success in doing for Edinboro. The discipline it takes to play defense will surely carry over to her days as a medical professional, a career that is sure to make a true difference in this world for many years to come.