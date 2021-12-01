SLIPPERY ROCK — Whether it was winning state titles at Cathedral Prep or heading to the NCAA Division II Football Championships, Matt Carr has proven to be a key member in the trenches for the Ramblers and The Rock.
Carr just recently wrapped up his third college season at Slippery Rock University as the program’s right-guard. It was Carr’s fourth-year as a member of the program, but COVID-19 put a damper on the 2020 season. Because of health concerns, the season was canceled.
Throughout his time in football, he has showcased versatility throughout his football journey as once upon a time, Carr was his youth football team’s full-back. His skills later became best suited on the offensive-line as he originally moved to center.
As a senior in high school, he was shifted out to tackle because the Ramblers trusted his skill set at the position after changes were made during the early part of the season. Now, four years into his time at Slippery Rock, he has found success at offensive-guard for one of the most explosive offenses in all of Division II football.
In his time as an athlete overall, he’s proven to be a well-rounded athlete, as he competed in wrestling until his sophomore year of high school. In his middle school days, Carr placed in states, but gave up the sport because football during his sophomore through senior year was cutting into a good portion of the high school wrestling season.
“I had a lot of contact from PSAC (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference) schools and some Division I interest,” Carr said. “I will never forget my visit to Slippery Rock. The date was January 13, 2018. It is also the day my offensive-line coach at Prep, Jeff Bomba, passed away while I was on my visit. The Slippery Rock coaches were genuine and continued to make sure I was okay. It just felt like a family atmosphere.”
Coming from a football program like Cathedral Prep, Carr was used to winning. He helped the Ramblers claim back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017, and he was honored as an all-region 6, all-district 10, and an all-state selection during his high school career. While people are quick to note the accolades he achieved in football, few likely stopped to consider the sacrifice he made in order to go to high school in Erie.
Carr’s days in high school started around 5:00 a.m. with a bus picking him up around 6:30 a.m. each morning. While he was riding a bus 45 minutes one way to get to school, some of his classmates were rolling out of bed and making a short commute to school. These lessons helped show him how to make use of the time he had. Bus rides to and from school were used to get caught up on homework and assignments in pre-engineering and STEM curriculum.
The engineering courses Cathedral Prep offered played a major factor in Carr deciding to transfer from the Meadville Area School District after the eighth grade. Until entering college, Carr was set on a career in engineering and technology. It was not until enrolling at Slippery Rock that he changed his mind that he wanted to study exercise science. Presently, he is considering whether to continue his education in physical therapy or in public health; higher level degrees which are both offered by Slippery Rock.
While his days as a Slippery Rock athlete have already been good to him, there could be a few more years in store spent at a school that has already helped introduce him to some of his greatest friends, key mentors, and coaches who helped him and his teammates reach the top of their game as college football players.
To date, Carr has played in 32 career games and helped Slippery Rock qualify for the NCAA Division II Football Championships in each of the last two seasons. The 2019 Slippery Rock team reached the Final Four after winning the PSAC Championship over Kutztown. From there, The Rock defeated another PSAC program in Shepherd in the first-round before knocking off Notre Dame College in the quarterfinals. Slippery Rock ended their season in the national semifinals, completing their best season in program history at 13-1 overall.
When talking about what makes Slippery Rock such a special place and a great football program, Carr provided some insight into the atmosphere that The Rock provides.
“The community support at Slippery Rock is incredible,” Carr explained. “People really get behind the football team from the university and the town. I think from there, it really is a brotherhood with coaches who want to get to know you and help you improve. We have coaches like Chris Conrad, who played in the NFL that really know how to develop us into better technical players. It all just makes you want to do more and succeed.”
He credits his football coaches from Little Gridders in Meadville, which includes his father Steve, Dan Ojello, and Terry Henry for helping him love the game of football from an early age. The impact of Coach Bomba can also not be underestimated as to this day, he holds a special place in Carr’s heart for helping him become one of Pennsylvania’s best linemen during his junior and senior years of high school. Carr wears the number 63, the same number Bomba wore in high school, at Slippery Rock to honor him.
Carr also credits his parents Michelle and Steve, who sacrificed a lot to allow him to go to Cathedral Prep. They, his brother Luke, and his girlfriend Megan Pace, have all provided a solid support system that encourages him to give his best every day.
It was a road that few travel to live in Crawford County and go to Erie for their high school experience. However, it was a decision that helped take his football skills and academic career to new heights. Despite this, the small town atmosphere and being a part of youth sports in Meadville is something that provided the foundation for Matt Carr to become a starter for one of Division II football’s best programs.