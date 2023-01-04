“Freyermuth in on the tackle” was a line that Cochranton Junior Senior High School graduate Curtis Freyermuth did not exactly dream of hearing over the intercom. Nonetheless, Grove City College Wolverines football fans heard this sequence a good deal over the last four years.
Growing up a fan of Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson and the running back factory Nick Saban is part of with the Crimson Tide of the University of Alabama, Freyermuth always wanted to hear his name called when he found paydirt as the ball carrier. It was something he grew used to hearing when he rushed for nearly 4,000 career yards for the Cochranton Cardinals between 2015 and 2018. The all-time leading rusher in Cochranton history was quite the talent as a four-year starter as partially a quarterback but eventually a force to be reckoned with as tailback. But, this is not quite the way his story went in college. The best part is that it’s pretty dang alright it went a different direction.
Instead of carrying the ball in college he turned to crushing other teams’ skill players for four years as a middle linebacker. Filling open gaps the defensive linemen left, picking off passes in the secondary and calling out defensive packages is a solid consolation prize if you have to change positions. In 31 career games Freyermuth accumulated 130 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss and eight interceptions, including five in his senior season of 2022. The most important thing in Freyermuth’s performance was making a difference for a Wolverines team that won 27 games, including all three of their bowl games during his career.
One of his favorite moments was an interception in 2019 that sealed a victory against Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) rival, Westminster, in a 43-41 thriller. Additionally, a huge win against Case Western Reserve University in 2022, a program that had the Wolverines’ number earlier in his career, was another memory he will always cherish.
The decision to choose Grove City College was bigger than football. It was even bigger than the ability to obtain dual degrees in accounting and finance. Most importantly, it was about growing his faith and being led by administrators, coaches and professors who he felt comfortable around to guide him through a decisive time in his life as a young man.
“I knew I wanted to stay close to home,” said Freyermuth. “I went on quite a few visits, but when I heard Coach (Andrew) DiDonato speak, I knew that Grove City was the place I should be. What he had to tell and his faith really drove me there.”
Along the way Freyermuth has grown his faith and received clarity that like his mom (Susan), he should strive toward a career in accounting. Eventually he discovered that adding a finance degree would help him earn the 150 credits necessary to sit for the Certified Public Accounting (CPA) examinations. Freyermuth will finish his four years just under the mark but plans to head back for one final semester to hit the 150 threshold.
To obtain two degrees in four and a half years while playing college football and enduring a pandemic is definitely something to hang his hat on. However Freyermuth is not satisfied yet. Passing all four parts of the CPA exams and earning a full-time role in the field is what he’s working toward.
The path to get there has been set, including gaining experience in the field with First National Bank and now with Maher Duessel. What started as an internship with Maher Duessel has turned into a part-time role as an auditor. Presently, Freyermuth is in the middle of his first “busy season,” two words that public accountants dread to see placed together. The next three and a half months will be plenty busy as he takes some of his final classes and keeps up with the demands of his part-time role.
For those who know Freyermuth staying busy and working hard are nothing new. The blue-collar ways you find from many in Crawford County are exactly what he possesses. Throughout his life he was a member of three varsity programs at Cochranton in baseball, basketball and football. It’s the life of a high school athlete at a small school; go out for a few different teams to keep the traditions alive. But if you’re going to go out for the team — you’re going out to win.
Winning is exactly what Curtis Freyermuth will do despite his college football career concluding in November. It’s a sad reality he says truly hasn’t hit him yet. With football still on television every Saturday and Sunday for a few more weeks the sport has not gone too far and truly never will. He hopes to coach one day at the high school level but for now his No. 1 job is finishing his degrees and passing exams that will help him to live a fulfilled next chapter of his life.
The NFL Network plays a lot of “Football Life” features about former stars in the league. While Freyermuth is unfortunately not going pro, maybe this piece is the closure and a written version of the segment that he deserved to go out with. It was a great run — but now — it’s time to “crunch some numbers.”
