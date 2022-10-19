NEW WILMINGTON –– There are many perks associated with growing up in a small town. It can take just a few minutes to get from one end of town to the other, everyone knows one another and friends can become like family. For Meadville’s Darianne Meacham, the small town atmosphere is something that has influenced a great deal in her life.
“Having that small town experience allowed for a huge amount of support from the community when it came time for academics and athletics,” said Meacham of the benefits of growing up in Meadville. A nearly lifelong cheerleader, she embraced the chance to watch some of the state’s best athletes and teams during her four years as a Bulldog.
“Even though we were just a sideline cheer team, being able to cheer for the football, basketball and wrestling teams makes you feel as though you are there competing with them,” she said. “Knowing that they appreciate having us there to support them positively even if they’re losing the game meant a lot to me. Also knowing that the community appreciates, supports and cheers us on as cheerleaders makes it even more meaningful.”
For the last 12 years, cheerleading has been a huge part of Meacham’s identity. Starting her career with Crawford County Cheer Allstars (CCCA), she got her introduction through the club cheerleading scene, with her career taking the turn to solely becoming a game day cheerleader for the Westminster College Titans today. “Cheerleading has always been my getaway when things get tough,” explained the Westminster junior. “It provided a home away from home that has provided nothing but love and support. Having that has only made my love for the sport bigger.”
After becoming a four-year letter winner as a Meadville Area Senior High School cheerleader, there was a time in which Meacham’s career in the sport became unclear. Knowing she wanted to attend nearby Westminster, she took it upon herself to find a way to make sure her days in the sport she loves extended long beyond the confines of Crawford County. Starting her college career during the peak unknown of COVID-19 put a wrinkle in how she became a college cheerleader, but nonetheless, she has become one.
A virtual tryout, masking and canceled competitions early in her college career was not enough to keep her away from the sidelines. Serving as a cheerleader for the basketball and football teams, competition and the game day experience has returned to the normal she and the rest of us were used to prior to the spring of 2020. Through the good times and the bad, she knows it has taken several key people to help her weather any storm she’s faced and continue to make cheerleading such a vital part of her life.
Her first coaches, Desiree Dennis and Melissa Atkins, are the two women she credits for helping her learn the sport and how to appreciate what competitive cheerleading has to offer. Her high school coaches Tammy Moore, Amanda Lilley and Jaclyn Trylko expanded the foundation in cheerleading, while also helping her find her identity as a young woman and become a better leader. Presently, Sarah Parish, her college coach, is there for her to push her toward her full potential as a cheerleader and future healthcare professional.
While her identity currently is shaped so closely from being a cheerleader, Meacham will one day shift to become a nurse practitioner. A current third-year nursing student, Meacham intends to graduate with her bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) and Registered Nurse (RN) distinctions before eventually diving into a master’s program to obtain her Nurse Practitioner (NP) license. Her intent is to build a solid career in a hospital’s labor and delivery unit.
She will never forget the excitement of hitting impressive stunts, following the Meadville boys basketball team to Hershey, the friends and relationships she’s formed and cheering on some of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference’s best athletes no matter where her life may take her. The sport of cheerleading will always be important to her and there are still many great memories to be made over the next two years. However, the important thing to remember is her life’s biggest purpose has not quite arrived. Being a healthcare professional means being mentally strong, sharp and present for patients.
Working through the difficulties of learning new stunts and gaining familiarity with new teammates over the years is a lot like situations she may face in her future career. It’s difficult at first, but through training and the support of a great team, amazing things will likely ensue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.