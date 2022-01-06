LATROBE — Millennials and those in Generation Z may know about a term known as “short king”, which Urban Dictionary defines as “A term of endearment for men under 5’9”.” For the writer of this story and Saegertown native Alexander Kightlinger, it is something we each strive to be each day.
Though we are both short in stature, we have both found our own unique ways to affect the world positively through sports. Obviously, my role has become writing, but Kightlinger was as a standout three-sport athlete for the Saegertown Panthers baseball, football, and wrestling teams, before transitioning to bodybuilding.
“I wouldn’t say it was straight speed, but in-game quickness I think was a big part of my success,” said the current St. Vincent College sophomore. “I don’t think I could beat everyone around in a straight sprint, but the quickness helped me in every position and in every sport I played.”
Kightlinger predominantly played quarterback, but his versatility was on full display as he would also play running-back and found himself as a slot receiver while in high school as well. It was something that St. Vincent College noticed during their scouting processes going into the 2020 season, which is a big factor in why he played football with the Bearcats.
His high school athletic career wrapped up in 2020, with him being named a two-time captain and an all-region performer in football, a two-time state qualifier in wrestling, and a sectional champion and regional finalist in wrestling. While wrestling may have been his best sport, it was football at the time he was not ready to part with.
Before the 2020 fall semester at St. Vincent College, the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) cancelled the fall football season, while moving play to the spring of 2021. Initially, a wide-receiver coming into the program, he made the switch to cornerback and nickelback for spring. While college football was something he’s glad he did, Kightlinger’s passions and interests shifted more to bodybuilding, nutrition, and weight lifting during his first year of college.
After some thought into what he wanted to do, he walked away from college football and is now training to compete in his first bodybuilding competition as soon as this year.
“I think I get it from my dad’s side of the family. I always wanted to be considered a tough guy. I first really got interested in training when doing some endurance work when I was in the sixth grade, but my interest really grew when the pandemic first started and I got really into bodybuilding and training.”
The summer of 2021 saw the Crawford County native bulk up 20 pounds with him, since adding another 10 pounds as a part of the bulk he is currently on. In a few short months, he is going to be starting a “cut” which will help him to build muscle and drop some of the weight he has added the last half a year. After the cut that he intends to complete in the summer of 2022 is when he will evaluate if he’s ready for his first bodybuilding competition or not.
“I think my background in wrestling has really helped me through this,” Kightlinger said. “I think as a wrestler, you have a strong introduction into training and even learn about how to eat and what to eat.”
Kightlinger is also learning more about the human body as a bio major, but his interests also extend to the business realm as well. He currently has a small vehicle detailing business and has become invested in learning more about the crypto currency industry as of late.
Though his time as a varsity athlete appears to be over at least for the time being, he recognizes a few key people who helped him realize a dream of becoming a college football player and the best athlete he could be during his days as a Panther. His father Ronald Kightlinger Jr., his uncle Corey Kightlinger, and his high school wrestling coach Jim Mulligan have been the key figures who have been by his side and pushed him to every accomplishment he’s racked up over the years.
“I really credit my parents, coaches, and God for everything I have accomplished so far. They have helped me in every way possible.”
For Alexander Kightlinger, he’s proud to have experienced the family feeling everywhere someone goes in town, as well as through all three athletic programs he was a part of with the Panthers. Playing sports has guided him to be the man he is today with the mentality being something he brings to him as he continues to work towards his first bodybuilding competition.