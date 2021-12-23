BOSTON — At the age of nine, Mackenzie Webber and her family made the move to Crawford County, but now, the Massachusetts native is working as a nurse in Beantown.
Mackenzie Webber’s life has been surrounded by athletics as she is a second generation college athlete. Her mother Tammy was a standout volleyball player for the Clemson Tigers, while her father Mike was also a Division I athlete at the College of the Holy Cross in soccer.
Today, her mother is continuing her days around the game of volleyball as a high school coach at Milford High while her father is the Head Women’s Soccer Coach for Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts. The fact that her parents played at the highest level and have continued to be involved in sports today is something Webber says helped her have various opportunities she had growing up as a young athlete.
“Meadville definitely shaped me to be a great athlete, but I was also afforded by my parents opportunities to go to different clubs and be able to branch out and grow in athletics.”
Webber used these opportunities to grow first as a soccer player and later as a swimmer. As a youngster, she picked up the game of soccer when still living in the New England region. However, swimming was a sport that she was first introduced to in gym class as a fourth grader when she first moved to Meadville.
“Peter Copelli did lessons for his gym class in fourth grade and this encouraged me to join the YMCA team and try it out,” said Webber. “Sports were a big thing for me growing up because I was a pretty shy kid.”
Moving to Pennsylvania also allowed her to join the Erie Admirals organization in soccer, a team she played for until late in her high school days. However, realizing her potential in swimming, her parents had an honest conversation with her that helped her realize that swimming may be the best fit for her future in athletics.
From there, she joined a club swimming team in the Greater Pittsburgh area called Seneca Valley Swim Club, which helped her compete in additional meets and have extra practices leading up to going to college. Joining the club swimming team also helped introduce her to her longtime boyfriend, Reed McDonough, a former standout swimmer for Mars High and a former club swimmer at Penn State.
After joining club swimming, the former Meadville Bulldog knew college swimming was what she was chasing. It just came down to a matter of where, as Webber was ready to explore somewhere new out of the Northwestern Pennsylvania region. Something that played an important role where she was going to attend college was the tuition exchange program Allegheny and many colleges around the country had in place. With her father being the former Head Women’s Soccer Coach at Allegheny, going to a school with ties to Allegheny made financial sense for Webber.
After first considering going to the West Coast and next heading south, she decided a return to the New England region was the right fit for her. She discovered Roger Williams University, an NCAA Division III institution in Bristol, Rhode Island. Going to Roger Williams would allow her grandparents to see her college swim meets much easier, while also studying marine biology. Webber also mentioned she liked that the swimming program was up-and-coming with a newer coach, which made the school the perfect fit.
Webber graduated from Meadville High in 2014 as an eight-time letter winner between soccer and swimming, a district runner-up in soccer, an All-Region selection in soccer, a four-time District 10 qualifier in swimming, an All-Region swimmer in the 50 freestyle and backstroke, and a District Champion and State Qualifier in 100 backstroke.
Her success followed at Roger Williams as she became a two-time New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Association (NEISDA) champion and a two-time NEISDA runner-up with her team. She also helped to set six team records, three individual records, and three relay records in four years. In all, she finished with 24 NEISDA selections which are first through third place finishes at the conference meet. More specifically, she finished with 13 first-place, nine second-place, and two third-place finishes at the NEISDA meets during her four years.
She also became the first Roger Williams swimmer to qualify for the NCAA Championships, as she took part in the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships in 2016 in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle. As a senior, she was also tabbed as the NEISDA Female Senior High Point Award winner, with this award going to the senior swimmer who earned the most points throughout their four years at NEISDA’s. Webber also kept up with her schoolwork as she was named a two-time CCC (Commonwealth Coast Conference) All-Academic selection.
After her time at Roger Williams ended in May 2018, she went to work at Brigham and Women’s Hospital to gain experience in the medical field and discover which realm she wanted to take her career next. As a medical assistant, she discovered that becoming a nurse was the career she felt was best suited for her.
In September 2019, Webber went back to school at Regis College as a student in their accelerated nursing program. While one semester was a traditional learning experience, finishing her degree would be done with a primary online delivery mixed with clinical hours. After finishing her boards in March of this year, she officially became a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and a registered nurse (RN). Today, she still lives in Boston and has gone back to work at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She is currently working on an inpatient neuroscience floor that assists the medical-surgery floor for brain surgeries and takes care of stroke and seizure patients.
“I feel like I have seen it all,” Webber said. “I’m still navigating in my career, but I think someday I would like to go back to school to become a nurse practitioner. I need a little more experience and I want to discover some other parts of nursing to see what I like.”
Webber is thankful for the village of people that she has been surrounded by over the years that all deserve credit for making a positive impact. Her family has always been number one with her parents, siblings Cade and Shae, and grandparents helping to lead the way. Her coaches from swimming over the years include Peter Copelli, the late Christine Merchbaker who was an instrumental youth coach to her, her club swimming coach Brian Blackwell, and her head coach at Roger Williams Matt Emmert.
“I want to thank all the coaches, teammates, and family members who have supported me over the years,” said Webber. “When I moved back to New England for school, my grandparents became like another set of parents for me. It is crazy how everything has come full circle and we are all back now.”
Though this journey is back where it first started, living in Meadville shaped Webber’s life and love for athletics. It has helped her grow into the person she is today, but now, her life has come full circle with her family returning to the region to be near her just a few years ago.