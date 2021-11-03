ERIE — Whether it be on the softball diamond or now as a circulating nurse in the operating room, Saegertown native Kristen Kargol is a true team player.
It did not take long after four years at Penn State Behrend to accept her first full-time nursing position as she began as a Pediatric Registered Nurse at UPMC Magee’s in Erie in June 2019. After a year and a half in the role, she transitioned to her current role as a Circulating Nurse at UPMC Hamot that assists in patients’ surgeries.
“Right now, I am the middle person who helps to make sure we can help get the best outcome for patients for surgery,” said the Crawford County native. “I am glad that I started in pediatrics because I could be that person who could help motivate and be there for them like nurses were for me when I had surgeries on my knees. That role made me realize a lot of those kids needed surgery as well, so I still get to help them, but now in the operating rooms.”
Her current role is one that requires her to be the ultimate team player; something she is used to having played team sports for a good portion of her life. Initially, her first love was basketball, but after three ACL surgeries in four years, she quickly realized that the game of softball was something she played at a high level while not making her body suffer.
“My brothers played basketball, and I loved playing basketball with them,” she said. “Once I tore my ACL in eighth grade, I thought about what would be best for my body. I wanted to play a sport in college, so I dropped volleyball and then basketball. I was sad to have to drop basketball, but after each ACL tear, my love for softball kept on growing.”
As a senior in high school, Kargol would focus just on softball, and the work she put in paid off. She was a District 10 All-Star, was selected First-Team All-Region for the second time, became a First-Team All-State honoree, and helped Cambridge Springs win the District 10 title while starting at first-base.
“Our team at Cambridge Springs was one that always lifted each other up,” Kargol said. “We played softball together from the sixth grade all the way till senior year. When someone did well, every teammate was genuinely happy and proud of one another. It was always team first.”
After her days at Cambridge Springs, she stayed close to home to continue her softball career at Penn State Behrend. “
”My brother went to Behrend for engineering, so I already knew the campus. I loved the rural area and how the campus was surrounded by the woods. I met Coach (Ashley) Gruber and the team, which was awesome. It just felt like it was home at Behrend.”
Kargol hit .344 during her four years as a Lion while playing in 119 career games. Some additional statistics and accolades from her college career include 106 hits, 37 extra-base hits, 76 runs batted in, two First-Team All-Allegheny Mountain College Conference (AMCC) selections, a Second-Team All-AMCC selection, an Academic All-AMCC selection, two AMCC championships, two AMCC runner-up finishes, two appearances in the NCAA Tournament, a runner-up finish in the Eastern College Athlete Conference (ECAC) Tournament, and being a part of a Lions team that won the first NCAA Tournament game in program history.
“Our Behrend teams will just get together and talk about all the things that happened,” Kargol explained. “It makes me so happy that college softball was a part of my life. Yes, there are all those accolades, but honestly, it is the friendships and memories I have with my teammates that mean the most to me.”
Some people she credits for being by her side in her life include her parents Sheryl and Edward Kargol. “My parents helped me out and were the ones who helped me get through those injuries. They were at every softball game whether it be high school or college. They would be there no matter if it was a game three hours away or a game that had snowy weather.”
Kargol also expressed appreciation for her high school softball coach Angie Mumford, who was crucial in helping to make her dreams of being a college athlete come true. Kargol is also now helping Mumford at Cambridge Springs coach softball, and the tandem just won their first district title together as coaches earlier this year.
Her former Behrend Lions teammate, Alexa Bupp and Shannon McDonnell, are additional people Kargol credits for being role models and great teammates during her college days. Going to Behrend also allowed her to meet her boyfriend Nate Rummel who encourages her to be the best nurse she can be and helps her through some of the tough days she has experienced working through a pandemic as a young nurse.
Overall, her teammates both at Cambridge Springs and Penn State Behrend all have a special place in her heart. Those programs pushed her to be a better player and always were there for support when she needed it.
In terms of mentors in health care, Kargol credits her sister-in-law, Annie Kargol and her co-worker Sundy Zucic for helping her grow and handle the stress that comes with being both a nursing student and a practicing health care professional.
Now that her competitive softball days are behind her, she hopes her advice on what it means to be a Division III athlete and a college softball player may help the next generation of players consider the fun someone can have continuing the sport they love past high school.
“There is a lot of time and devotion for college athletes regardless of level. Division III allows you to play a sport while still pursuing a great career. It also allows you to meet so many people and be around that team atmosphere for a while longer. I say to keep pushing hard and enjoy any opportunity you have left or will have to keep playing the sport you love,” she said.
It has not been an easy road in athletics, and surely not an easy journey navigating a healthcare career over the last two years. Any challenge she has faced, she has met it head on and has gotten stronger for it. Now, Kargol hopes to be that go-to person for her patients, just like the people in her life have been for her over the years.