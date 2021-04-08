Dealing with the COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions on her bowling and restaurant businesses for over a year, you can understand why Natalie Hanks didn’t have her typical dominating bowling season.
With the COVID-19 restrictions loosening up in the last week, Hanks — co-owner with her husband, Harry, of Lost Lanes and Found Lounge in Cambridge Springs — was the Hanks of old in the Tuesday Night Mixed League as she rolled her first 700 series of the season with a 703.
Hanks, who normally throws 10-to-15 700’s in a year, shot games of 244, 237 and 222.
Obviously, the Pennsylvania State Hall of Famer was excited afterwards: “I finally got one,” she said. “It’s been a tough year.”
Congrats, Nat! Next season will be better.
In other women’s action in the Tuesday Night Mixed League, Whitney Keener — who is having an outstanding season — tossed 223 and 215 games for a 633 series.