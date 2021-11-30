INDIANA — IUP junior guard Armoni Foster earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Athlete of the Week honors after his dominating performance in Saturday’s blowout victory over Virginia State at the Kovalchick Complex.
The Meadville native and 2017 graduate recorded his first career triple-double, finishing with a season-high 22 points, a career-high 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in the 97-45 win over the Trojans. He shot 9-16 from the field, made three 3-pointers, and added three steals in 37 minutes of action.
It’s one of only two triple-doubles in NCAA Division II this season.
This is IUP’s first triple-double since Foster’s former teammate Malik Miller went for 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Edinboro February 19, 2020. That performance came 25 years after the previous one, when Yancy Taylor posted a triple-double in the NCAA East Region Championship win over Cal U.
Foster now has a triple-double and two double-doubles through five games this year. Foster is second on the team in scoring at 16.8 points per game and rebounding at 7.8 per game, and is tied for the PSAC-lead with 7.4 assists per game. He’s also among the conference’s best shooters with a 50.0 field goal percentage, shooting 36.4 percent from 3-point range and has nine steals and five blocks.
This is Foster’s fourth career PSAC weekly honor. He was a two-time player of the week and one-time defensive player of the week during the 2019-20 season.
Foster led Meadville to a state championship game in 2016 and was named to the all-state team.