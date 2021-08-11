PHOENIX — The 7-year-old Arizona Bowl has wrestled with how to stand out on television when there are dozens of postseason college football games flooding the airwaves in late December and early January.
So in an unexpected twist, game officials won’t even try.
The Arizona Bowl recently announced a partnership with Barstool Sports for its Dec. 31 game in Tucson, Arizona. The multiyear deal with the digital sports platform — notable for its occasional off-color humor and brash founder Dave Portnoy — not only includes naming rights but also broadcasting rights, which means the game won’t be on ESPN or CBS.
Instead, it’ll be streamed on Barstool’s multiple platforms like its website, app and social media. The game pits members of the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference.
“This is something I think the college football world is ready for,” Arizona Bowl executive director Kym Adair said.
It’s an intriguing pairing but also comes with some risk. The security of playing on ESPN or CBS over the holidays ensures that eyeballs will find the game. Even though TV ratings across most sports have been on a steady decline, last year’s Arizona Bowl drew about 1.77 million viewers on CBS.
It’s likely that the Barstool deal means the Arizona Bowl will have considerably fewer viewers.
What they lose in sheer numbers, they hope to make up for in interaction and engagement.
“We’re not inhibited by a traditional way of doing things at Barstool Sports, so we can re-imagine the experience in a way that makes it more interactive and entertaining for fans,” Barstool CEO Erika Nardini said in an email. “The chance to bring our audience, our humor,