Wrestlers from five area high schools will compete in the District 10 2A tournament today and tomorrow at Sharon High School. Grapplers from Saegertown, Cochranton, Cambridge Springs, Maplewood and Conneaut are slated to compete in the two-day event in order to determine who will move on to regionals.
Overall, Saegertown and Cochranton will feature the most wrestlers of the five schools, sending ten each. Of the ten wrestlers for Saegertown, five of them received first round byes due to winning their sectional tournaments: Carter Beck (106), Hunter Robison (113), Owen Hershelman (120), Landon Caldwell (189) and Josh Perrine (285). Other Panthers who qualified for districts are Greg Kiser (138), Gabe Jordan (152), Garrick Jordan (160), Keenen Schaaf (172) and Porter Brooks (215).
"I think we can actually go five-for-five in the first round," said Saegertown head coach Jim Mulligan. "They all have matches they can win. They're excited. We had a great week of practice. We're looking forward to it."
As for the Cardinals, three of their grapplers received first round byes: Daylend Schlosser (113), Jack Martinec (132) and Louden Gledhill (172). Martinec and Gledhill earned byes by winning their sectional tournaments while Schlosser received a bye because there weren't enough wrestlers to fill out the 113 bracket.
The Cardinals that have to wrestle in the first round are Kyle Lantz (106), Blake Foulk (126), Stephen Martinec (138), Willis Morrell (145), Nathan Albert (152), Stetson Boozer (160) and Ramy Sample (285).
"I really love their seeds," said Cochranton head coach John Svirbly. "It'd be awesome to take ten kids to regionals. I think the most I've taken to regionals is five or six. All ten of these kids have the ability all the way up through to get themselves into next week. They have to believe it ... I feel like if they worry about too much about who they're wrestling or when they're wrestling, it's gonna be detrimental to their ability to move on."
After Cochranton and Saegertown, Cambridge Springs will be sending the most wrestlers to districts, with eight Blue Devils having the potential to move on to regionals. No Blue Devils received first round byes, so Preston Gordon (120), Gunnar Gage (126), Brody Beck (132), Kyle Huya (138), Chase Beck (152), Jackson Carico (172), Jordan Miller (215) and Garrett Hodak (285). Hodak will face Garet Guthrie of Commodore Perry in his first round match. If Hodak is successful against Guthrie, then he will have to face Perrine, who boasts a 32-5 record on the season.
"Our guys are wrestling tough," said Cambridge Springs head coach Dalton Lester. "We made some minor adjustments from last week to this week, so we hope we can punch some tickets onto regionals and keep progressing to the state tournament."
Conneaut and Maplewood will each feature five wrestlers at districts. The Eagles have two wrestlers on first round byes: Hunter Gould (120) and Collin Hearn (160). Gould and Hearn both won their tournaments at sections and boast records of 29-0 and 23-2, respectively.
The Eagles will also send Will Schell (126), Mitchell Blood (138) and Logan Groover (152) to districts. Blood will compete against Stephen Martinec during the first round.
As for the Tigers, they will be sending Cadyn Shetler (106), Chase Blake (120), Andrew Proper (138), Gregory Raoe (160) and Logan Gross (172). Shetler will face Lexi Doerflinger of Slippery Rock. If Shetler wins, he will face Louie Gill of Hickory, who's 33-1 this season. Chase Blake will take on Colin Wise of Mercer in the first round. The winner will take on Gould in the quarterfinal round. Roae will compete against Jonah Heckathorne of Franklin in his first round match. If Roae is successful against Heckathorne, he will take on Hearn in the quarterfinals.
"We're sending five guys to regionals and I feel like all five of them have a really good shot of moving on," said Maplewood head coach Chris Andrews. "They've been very competitive and we've had a really good week of practice."
Action is slated to begin today at 5 p.m. with the preliminaries, quarterfinals and consolation preliminaries. Tomorrow's action will begin at 9:15 a.m. with the first two rounds of consolations and the semi-finals and consolation semi-finals. The third, fifth and seventh place matches will begin at 3:30 p.m. followed by the parade of champions and the final matches at 5:30 p.m.