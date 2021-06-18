Several area athletes will compete in the District 10 North-South all-star football game today at 7 p.m. at Greenville High School.
The north team is coached by North East High School’s coach staff, led by head coach Shawn Humes.
Three Cambridge Springs athletes and one from Maplewood are on the roster for the north today.
Trent Wheeler (QB/LB), Colton Smith (TE/DE) and Jacob Jones (T/DT), will represent the Blue Devils. Kaleb Donor (RB/OLB) represents the Tigers.
In the previous two north-south games, the south has not allowed a point. In 2018, the south won 7-0 and won 16-0 in 2019.