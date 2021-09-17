UNION CITY — Saegertown, Maplewood, Conneaut, Cambridge Springs and Seneca high schools cannot seem to catch Union City on the links this year.
Hosting a Region 3 mega-match at the Union City Country Club on Thursday, the Union City Bears won again, beating the Panthers, Tigers and Eagles on Union City’s Senior Night.
Due to the coronavirus, teams from Cambridge Springs and Seneca could not attend the mega-match.
Union City’s total score was 316, followed by Saegertown with 347, CASH with 369 and Maplewood with 459.
For Union City, Josh James was low score with 74, Tyler Parkhurst shot a 77, Cole DeSimone shot a 79 and Matt Bennett shot an 86.
Dylan Flinchbaugh has consistently led the Panthers all season, and he did it again Thursday, carding a low team score of 77. He was followed by Collin Jones with an 86, Joe Grundy with an 89 and Jon Grundy with an 85.
CASH’s Cooper Baum led his team with an 81, followed by Jake Welchek with an 86. Kole Flint carded a 92 and Ryan Richardson recorded a 109.
For Maplewood, Matt Bernoski recorded a low score of 106. Teammate Abigail Crago shot a 115, Lucas Gregor shot a 117 and Avery Pakotas shot a 121.
For the Region 3 team points, Union City leads with 21 points, Saegertown is second with 18 points, CASH is third with 15 points, Seneca is fourth with nine points, Cambridge Springs is fifth with six points and Maplewood is sixth with four points.
The Seneca Bobcats are scheduled to host the next Region 3 mega-match Monday at Scenic Heights Golf Course in Wattsburg.