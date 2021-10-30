Today’s District 10 cross country championships will be just the second year Titusville’s Ed Myer’s Athletics Complex hosts the event.
Buhl Park, in Sharon, hosted the event for decades before denying the race last year because of COVID-19 concerns.
Hundreds of runners will descend upon the 3.1 mile race with the hopes of advancing to the PIAA championships on Nov. 6.
The top-two teams and ten individuals in each class will advance to the state meet.
Last year in Class 1A boys action, the Magnum Vincent-led Rocky Grove team won the event. Vincent claimed first place while silver belonged to Ethan Barrick of Lakeview. Both runners were seniors and their graduation could open the door for Cochranton’s Chase Miller and Saegertown’s Sam Hetrick.
Miller and Hetrick finished fourth and fifth last year, respectively, to punch their tickets to the state meet. Both runners will look to lead their teams to the medal stand today.
Other Cochranton runners to watch for are Kyler Woolstrum and Landom Homa. Woolstrum finished tenth last year while Homa crossed the finish line in 16th.
Cambridge Springs senior Hunter Spaid narrowly missed the state meet with a 13th-place finish at districts. Maplewood’s top runner, Nathan Foster, placed 48th at last year’s event.
In Class 2A, Conneaut could make a run at Grove City to win a team title. The Eagles went undefeated in dual meets this season to claim the Region 3 crown.
Jordan Kullen and Nathaniel Turner are the top-two boys for Conneaut. The pair finished 26th and 27th, respectively, last year.
For Meadville, sophomore Max Dillaman will look to improve on his successful freshman campaign last season. He placed seventh at the district meet. Five of the six finishers ahead of him graduated.
In class 1A girls, Saegertown’s Paige Fuller and Cambridge Springs’ Elizabeth Kline will look to pace their teams. Fuller finished 16th at last year’s district meet while Kline was 39th.
Alexis Wyant, for Maplewood, will look to improve upon her 14th-place finish last year and qualify for the state meet next Saturday.
For class 2A, the medal stand will look different without Meaera Shannon at the top. Shannon won back-to-back district titles for Conneaut and is currently a runner at Northeastern University. Freshman Madison Simmerman placed 42 last year as a freshman and looks to be the Eagles’ top runner.
For Meadville, the team has only had two runners all season — Riley Fronce and Cammy Guffey. Fronce placed 14th last year and could punch her ticket to states as a senior.