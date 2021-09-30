Meadville senior Phoebe Templin will have an opportunity to defend her Class 3A gold medal.
Templin and other area girls golfers will tee off today at 10 a.m. at The Country Club for the District 10 girls tournament. The Class 2A and 3A individual and team tournaments will play at the same time. The top 15 players and ties will advance to the second and final individual round on Saturday.
Last year, Templin was tied for third place after the first day of play. The two leaders — Zoey McLain and Natalie Brosig, both of McDowell, were forced out of the tournament due to COVID-19 issues at the school. Templin took advantage of the circumstances and finished with a 187 to win the title and advanced to the PIAA tournament at Heritage Hills in York, Pa.
This year, Templin will tee off with McLain in addition to Elizabeth De’Andrea of Erie High and Alexis Pfeufer of Dubois. The top two golfers in 3A will advance to the state tournament at Heritage Hill on Oct. 19.
“Phoebe has a shot to advance to states again. As long as Zoey McLain is there, she is a shoe-in for the top spot, but after her it is wide-open,” Meadville head coach Terry Tidball said. “It’s been tough over the past several years because McDowell always has a really good team. You never know what can happen though and last year proved that. Zoey is one of the best in the state.”
Also teeing off for the Bulldogs will be Kennedy Gunn, Kayla Germanoski and Brooke Hart.
“They’re all playing really well right now,” Tidball said. “I’m interested to see how they play and improve from Tuesday’s invitational.”
In 2A golf, North East and Hickory have the two top teams this year. Hickory edged North East 227-224 at the Meadville Invitational on Tuesday. North East’s Lydia Swan set a new course record with a 65.
Beyond the battle for the top spot, golfers from Conneaut and one from Maplewood will look to punch their ticket to day two of the individual tournament.
Golfing for the Eagles will be Julianna Jacobs, Maggie Battles, Jacqui Detelich and Madison Thomas.
“I’d like to see at least one girl advance to Saturday,” Conneaut head coach Kurt Morini said. “They performed well at the recent invitational at The Country Club. If they can take a few strokes off their score I’d be ecstatic.”
Last year, Jacobs was only a few strokes from advancing to the second day of the tournament, Morini said.
“Based off of Tuesday’s scores, Julianna stands the best chance of making it into the top 15,” Morini said. “I think she can make it. She did five strokes better than last year’s score on Tuesday.
“The competition in 2A is really tough. Between North East and Hickory, that will be a dog fight.”
For Maplewood, Avery Palotas, a freshman, will tee off for the Tigers. She is Maplewood’s first district qualifier in quite a few years, according to coach Phil Young.