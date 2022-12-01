A 300 game can heal a person’s pain —at least for those exhilarating minutes. Just ask Nick Archacki.
Undoubtedly suffering through the most painful year of his young life with the death of his two biggest bowling fans and dealing with a couple other personal issues, the 21-year-old Archacki brought happiness to himself and his family by throwing his third career perfect game last week while subbing in Plaza Men’s League at Plaza Lanes.
Home for Thanksgiving break, the Marian University sophomore finished with a 702 series.
It was an emotional 300 for Archacki and his father, Tom. Seconds after smashing the 1-3 pocket for his 12th strike, the father met his son on the approach and they embraced into a heartwarming hug — for several seconds.
It’s been a gut-wrenching year for the Archacki family — to say the least.
Archacki’s grandfather, the great Al Dunnewold, died in June and his aunt/godmother, Cynthia Stone, passed away in July.
“Me and my family have been through the toughest year of our lives,” he said. “I lost my two biggest fans and best friends over the summer. Then, in late July, I sustained a dislocated rib on my right side, sidelining me from bowling until late August. In October, my parents parted ways.
“All of these times have been extremely hard on all of us. So, for my dad to be there to watch me shoot that game finally brought some joy and closure to him and me. Definitely a moment I’ll forever cherish.”
As for the intense fist-clenching hug from Pops, Archacki said, “It was really cool and a special moment. I didn’t know when he was going to let go. He just gripped me tighter and was cheering so much. He was so happy.”
Archacki — a four-time Cat’s Young Gun of the Year winner — has come a long way since throwing his first career 300 game at the unbelievable age of 12.
He knew when to change bowling balls.
After throwing sub-par 203 and 199 games, Archacki reached into his bowling bag and grabbed another rock for his third game.
“My ball reaction wasn’t good the first couple games, plus the lanes played seven boards different for me. When my third game came around and with no look, I said screw it and grabbed my IQ Tour Nano Pearl, a ball I hadn’t touched in five months.”
Obviously, a great ball change.
“After my seventh strike, I felt I was locked in. I felt confident with the lines I was playing on both lanes with the ball I was using.”
As for the nerve-wracking 10th frame, Archacki said, “I just focused on staying calm and not taking too much time and just throw the ball. It’s important for me to not take much time on the approach, just get up there, set up and go.”
College teammates
Through the pain these past few months, Archacki has also learned he has a very caring second family — his Marian University bowling teammates.
“After everything that’s happened in my life the past five months, I have really been able to experience how supportive and caring my team is,” he said. “They are my family and I’m surrounded by an amazing group of people. Marian is my home, and I’m blessed to have been able to find it.”
The Marian University bowling team, currently ranked 12th in the nation, recently won the Raider Classic in Dayton, Ohio.
“That has been our biggest highlight this season,” said Archacki, who is ranked 40th in the nation with a 210 average for 36 games. “That was my first collegiate team victory outside of our conference events. It was such a thrill and it proved that we have some serious skill and potential for next semester and the next few years.”
Archacki’s game is only going north.
“I feel like I’ve developed immensely as a bowler this season. My physical game feels as good as ever. I’m very good at doing the three-step approach when I have to get in front of the ball return and my spare game has improved drastically. I obviously have more to work on, but I’m getting closer to feeling like I can compete and contend at bigger events, which is a big confidence boost.”
Congrats on the 3, Nick!
(Sidenote on Marian University: The women’s bowling team is coached by Jerracah (Heibel) Gray, the former young gun sensation.)
Barnes rolls 299
Tyler Barnes was nearly perfect again.
A couple weeks after shooting his ninth career 300 game at Rolling Meadows in Erie, Barnes tossed the front 11 in Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes before leaving a solid 10-pin on his last ball for a 299 game.
The 11-strike game fueled Barnes to a 733 series, his fourth “7” in the last five weeks in MNI action.
Barnes’ good friend, Brandon Wachob, also had it going on in the Monday Night Invitational League, throwing games of 248, 244 and 260 for a 752 series. Anthony Card joined them in the 700 club with a 707.
In other Plaza Lanes action, Jeremy Smith and Shawn Park shot 703 and 701 series, respectively, in Commercial League.
Keener catches fire
Jeff Keener can string strikes with the best of them.
Case in point: Cat’s 2020-21 Bowler of the Year fired back-to-back 276 and 278 games for an eye-catching 786 series in Spa League at Lost Lanes last week.
Great set, big fella!
In other Lost Lanes action, Bob Mudger — yes, the former muscleman for Meadville High School’s outstanding 1983-84 Western Final basketball team — rolled a 256 game and 705 series in Friday Morning League.
In women’s action, Natalie Hanks found the 1-3 pocket often with games of 217, 219 and 204 for a 640 series in Sunday Mixed League.
289 rollers
Lakeside Lanes featured two 289 shooters: Jordan Vaughn and David Muckinhaupt.
Closing with his near 300 game, Vaughn also shot 236 and 223 games for a 748 in Stewart’s Classic League.
Muckinhaupt’s 289 powered him to a 726 in Wednesday Nighters League.
In other men’s action, the red-hot Dan Francis fired games of 257, 236 and 246 for a 739 in Wednesday Nighters League and Don Granda Jr. tossed a 722 in Stewart’s Classic League.
In women’s action, Amanda King rolled games of 199, 193 and 221 for a 613 in Tuesday Nite Ladies League.
Cochranton crushers
Chris Plyler was in last week’s column — as the father of young gun sensation Landon Plyler, who tossed his second career 300 game at Lost Lanes.
The elder Plyler has game, too.
In Pioneer League action at Cochranton Lanes, Plyler led the way with 268 and 257 games for a 715 series.
Runner-up in Pioneer League: Zach Locke, who fired games of 267, 223 and 220 for a 710.
In Tuesday Mixed League action, CL proprietor Lee Duck tossed a 708.
Medrick excels
It’s obvious: The Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes is loaded with talent.
Following the 600-series heroics from the Stewart brothers (Colby and Chase) and Meegan McKinney the previous two weeks, Victoria Medrick was the center of attention on Sunday as she threw games of 198, 233 and 203 for a 634 series.
“Victoria has moved up to 15 pounds this year and her game has taken off,” said Lakeside Lanes co-proprietor Don Granda Jr.
Great shooting, Victoria!
500/600 Jamboree
The annual Western Crawford County Bowling Association 500/600 Jamboree and Mystery Doubles Tournament will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. at Lost Lanes.
Entry fee is $45 and includes a meal afterwards.
To enter, call tournament director Vicki Heim at (814) 720-9898 or Lost Lanes at (814) 398-2265.
Commented
