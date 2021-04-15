Although Nick Archacki had the ear-to-ear smile on his face when he signed with Webber International University last year, his gut was frowning.
Deep down, Archacki wanted to sign with another college, but instead opted for the NAIA bowling power in Babson Park, Fl.
Fast-forward to the present, Archacki’s stomach is feeling a whole lot better.
After three gut-wrenching months in the fall at WIU due to coaching and family issues, Archacki withdrew, and on Saturday, signed with the bowling college he has always wanted to bowl for: Marian University in Indianapolis.
The signing was held at Lost Lanes with Marian University bowling coaches Jordan Gray (men) and Jerracah Gray (women) present. Yes, they’re married and Mrs. Gray is the former Crawford County young gun bowling sensation, Jerracah Heibel.
Archacki was pinching himself non-stop on Saturday.
“It felt absolutely amazing to sign that letter,” said Archacki. “For the first time since I made the match play run at Junior Gold in 2016, I felt like I was the strongest man in the room, and that’s something you can’t find every day.
“Marian is the college and bowling program I belong at. My gut has been telling me this for years, and I should have listened a long time ago. I truly believe I will leave my mark in Marian bowling history, which could be winning an ITC title with my guys and possibly being named the Player of the Year.”
As soon as Archacki pulled out of Webber University’s campus in November, he texted Jordan Gray.
“I told Jordan that I was ready to join Marian in the fall, and ever since that day, I’ve been getting more and more ecstatic to be a Marian Knight.”
What are you going to bring to Marian, Nick?
“I’m a person who is thought highly of already at Marian and I’m not even there yet, which puts me in a position to perform well as a bowler and person. I am going to bring my experience in tournaments, my understanding of bowling balls and lane play, my simplicity when it comes to my physical and mental game, and support to all my teammates to the table for these amazing guys and girls on the Marian teams.”
The second college go-around for Archacki already feels great.
Best of luck, Nick.