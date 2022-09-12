GREENVILLE — A stout defensive performance, including three forced turnovers and an interception return for a touchdown, helped the Allegheny College football team secure a 34-6 Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory over Thiel College for the Gators’ first win of the 2022 season.
Defense shined all afternoon for the Gators (1-1), who held the Tomcats (0-2) to a mere 217 yards of total offense. Allegheny began the afternoon with a fourth-and-1 stop on Thiel’s first offensive drive, before Hudson Alread took a pick-six 52 yards on the next drive for the game’s first points.
Allegheny scored 19 unanswered and did surrender any points until Thiel’s last drive of the first half. In the second quarter, Tre Worship scored his first of two rushing touchdowns on the day before Jack Johnson hit Ian Durci for a 24-yard touchdown pass to go up 19-0.
With 2:25 to go in the third quarter, Worship rumbled in from three yards out, and Johnson connected with Shawn Stelling for the two-point conversion to extend Allegheny’s advantage to 27-6. On the ensuing kick return, Thiel’s Jared Curcio coughed the ball up and set up the Gator offense with a short field of only 34 yards. First-year running back Antwan Brown capped off the 11-play drive with a rushing touchdown of his own to conclude the day’s scoring.
