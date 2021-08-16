INDIANAPOLIS — The first NASCAR Cup race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ended as a demolition derby.
AJ Allmendinger led the final two laps to win the Verizon 200 when Chase Briscoe turned leader Denny Hamlin and then overshot a corner and was penalized.
Allmendinger, driving the Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, won by .9 of a second over Ryan Blaney with Kyle Larson coming home in third despite dominating much of the race.
For most of the race, Allmendinger -- who started eighth in the field -- stayed just outside the top 10, but multiple crashes in the closing laps put him in position to challenge for the win.
“In my wildest dreams, I wouldn’t believe how this played out,” Allmendinger said. “We had to fight hard. The restarts were insane.”
Allmendinger, who drove one year in IndyCar for Team Penske, said winning at IMS is special.
“If you told me I could win at one place, this would be it,” he said.
The Verizon 200 was red-flagged twice in the final laps as curbing in Turn 6 rose up, causing damage to the cars’ splitter.
The mayhem started following a restart on Lap 77 when Martin Truex Jr. spun in Turn 5, and on Lap 78 the corner metal lifted causing the red flag when multiple cars crashed.
William Byron, running in the top five, suffered a tire failure from the metal, and the cars of Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell and Ryan Preece all suffered significant damage. In all, nine cars were involved.
The flag waved for the first time of the green-white-checker finishes when Michael McDowell hit the remaining curb and collected the cars of Austin Dillon, Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick.
Before that Kyle Larson, who dominated much of the race, dropped from second to seventh, with Hamlin maintaining the lead over Briscoe and Allmendinger.
Larson was leading by close to five seconds over Chase Elliott and Byron when the caution flag waved on Lap 74 for debris, with most of the leaders pitting except for Hamlin and Kurt Busch.
Blaney said the team struggled early in the race.
“We worked on it all day,” he said. “It got better for the last restarts. I just couldn’t catch the 16 (Allmendinger) car.”
Blaney said the chaos in the closing laps put the team in a position to win.
“It was wild at the end,” Larson said. “I had a car that was pretty good in the second and third stages. We had a caution with 10 laps to go and some guys stayed out.
“We got shoved around, but I salvaged a third-place finish.”
Larson took the lead for the first time on Lap 35 following the second stage break and after a round of green flag stops went back out front on Lap 64.