It’s always been a dream for Allegheny College student Adam Cohen to work professionally in baseball.
Now after years of playing and working within the sport, Cohen is a broadcaster/media relations assistant for the Erie SeaWolves, the Double A affiliate for the Detroit Tigers.
Of all the sports Cohen could’ve worked in, he explained what sets baseball apart for him.
“I enjoy the fact that there is something different and unique about every game,” Cohen said. “No two games are alike in baseball and you’re always gonna see something different and unique in any game that you call. Also, when you’re around these players for so often, you root for them of course, even though you’re a broadcaster and you try to be as neutral as possible. Even if it’s for a home team, you try to be as neutral as possible, you still root for these players and you want them to succeed.
“When you see them succeed and you see them have these ups and downs, you get to be a part of that journey and have the best seat in the house in the process. I just love being a small part of that and joining them for the ride.”
At Allegheny, Cohen is a rising senior and is set to graduate in December. Cohen is a communications major with a double minor in Math and Spanish.
Cohen is from Manhattan and originally wanted to join Allegheny’s baseball team. However, Cohen changed plans and took a gap year in Tel Aviv, Israel, before he enrolled at Allegheny. In Israel, Cohen worked for the Israel Association of Baseball. While there, Cohen also played for a team called the Ra’anana Raiders. When Cohen wasn’t playing baseball, he would help out with coaching and the landscaping and groundskeeping of two baseball fields.
“It was pretty amazing,” Cohen said. “I had a really good group of friends there. I got to live with a bunch of different people from other countries, men and women. I got to live with people from South Africa, Germany and Austria. It was a big melting pot in Tel Aviv, which kind of reminded me back of home. Baseball there was pretty good.”
Before he earned his current role with the SeaWolves, Cohen had plenty of experiences where he was involved with the sport.
To better prepare himself for a broadcasting role, Cohen became the sports editor for The Campus, Allegheny’s student-run newspaper and served in that role for a year. As the sports editor, Cohen was in charge of making sure there were two articles in the sports section each week. Cohen was also tasked with writing and editing the articles and putting the section together using Adobe InDesign.
Being the sports editor also gave Cohen experience working within other sports besides baseball.
“For broadcasters, it’s very important to have a good writing background,” Cohen said. “The Campus is a good way to do that. I knew immediately that I wanted to be the sports editor and I held that position from my first semester sophomore year to the end of my first semester junior year, so that was pretty fun. I got to cover all the sports and it would give a better background to covering other sports besides baseball since I grew up only following baseball and paying attention to baseball.”
To further expand his knowledge of working in sports in general, Cohen also worked with Allegheny Athletics at the beginning of this past school year. Cohen earned the role after a friend he met in Israel provided him with a reference. Along with broadcasting, Cohen also gained experience writing press releases, taking photos and keeping track of statistics.
“That really got me a lot of reps for press releases and broadcasting along with working in the industry as well,” Cohen said.
Before he landed his gig with the SeaWolves, Cohen earned experience working within collegiate summer baseball leagues. Cohen had a broadcasting role in the Tidewater Summer League in Norfolk, Virginia, and was the league’s first broadcaster in 76 years. Cohen also worked for two teams in the Northwoods League, the Rockford Rivets and the Duluth Huskies. Cohen originally wanted to return to the Huskies, but they had a mutual falling out.
After working with the Huskies, Cohen started to look for more professional opportunities. Cohen then reached out Greg Gania, who’s a broadcaster for the SeaWolves, in November. After Cohen and Gania went back-and-forth for a couple of days, Cohen earned a broadcasting role with the SeaWolves.
Cohen started working with the SeaWolves at the beginning of the season in April and will hold his position until the end of the season in September. With the SeaWolves, Cohen participates in both the pre-game and post-game shows and does the play-by-play during the fourth, fifth and sixth innings by himself. Besides broadcasting, Cohen also writes press releases and game notes. Cohen is also currently making a documentary about the SeaWolves for his senior comprehensive project at Allegheny.
“Usually with the middle innings, Greg’s been giving me the opportunity to do that solo, just so he can have some time to listen back to me and see what I’m doing,” Cohen said. “I can also have a chance to kind of work on my craft as well without any interruption, try to work on a solo broadcast because my goal after I finish college is to be a league broadcaster.”
Now that he works for the SeaWolves, Cohen considers himself a Tigers fan, but growing up in Manhattan, he was a die-hard fan of the New York Yankees. His favorite Yankees players growing up were Derek Jeter and Masahiro Tanaka. Cohen even attended Jeter’s final home game as Yankee in September 2014, in which Jeter earned a walk-off hit. Cohen’s favorite memory was when the Yankees won the 2009 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Whether he’s consuming baseball as a fan or working within the sport, Cohen has enjoyed his time with the SeaWolves and hopes to continue his position as a broadcaster for them or another team in the future.
“It’s been really fun,” Cohen said. “I’ve been learning a lot. Greg got to broadcast a couple of games for the Detroit Tigers, so he’s a very, very good broadcaster. He’s given me a lot of pointers and he’s helped me out on a daily basis. My broadcasting’s improved significantly since the day I started and I know it will continue to improve in the last (60) plus games of the season and you get to meet other broadcasters too, so there’s just so many people that you can learn from.”
