Allegheny’s women’s soccer ended in a 1-1 tie with Oberlin in double overtime on Tuesday, Oct. 12. This was the first tie from any sports team in Allegheny’s fall season.
In 110 minutes of play, midfielder Taylor McKindley delivered the lone goal for the Gators while goalkeeper Gabby Culotta registered six saves.
Earlier last week on Saturday, Oct. 9, Allegheny had a matchup against Pitt-Greensburg and were defeated 3-1. After the two contests over the past week, the Gators are now 4-8-1, 0-2-1 NCAC.
MEN’S SOCCER
Allegheny fell 3-1 versus Wabash on Oct. 9 as their record drops to 4-7, 0-3 NCAC.
Forward Nicholas Taliani knocked in the only goal for Gators in the conference matchup at home.
WOMEN’S
VOLLEYBALL
Allegheny defeated Penn State Shenango 3-0 on Thursday, Oct. 7, and won against Bethany 3-0 on Friday, Oct. 8, but lost 3-0 to Penn State Behrend on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
After going 2-1 this week, the Gators improved to 14-5 on the season in large part because of outside hitter Cheyenne Wilson, who had 26 kills and nine service aces.
FIELD HOCKEY
Allegheny lost 2-1 to Earlham on Saturday, Oct. 10, and were defeated 1-0 against DePauuw on Sunday, Oct. 11. Overall, the Gators drop to 5-6, 0-3 NCAC.
Midfielder Kinsley Greenlaw picked up the lone goal for the Gators in their weekend conference matchups.
MEN’S GOLF
Allegheny came in 13th place at the Carnegie Mellon Tartan Invitational on Sunday, Oct. 10, and Monday, Oct. 11.
Allison Park native Ryan Dayton paced the Gators by placing 14th out of 66 golfers by turning in a three-round score of 76-76-80.