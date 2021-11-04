In the 2021 North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) championship, the women’s team took home first place out of the eight teams that competed on Saturday, Oct. 30 in Springfield, Ohio. Megan Aaron won the individual women’s title with a time of 22:43.7.
The women’s team won a series of awards in the meet: Aaron won NCAC Runner of the Year, Emma Wall won NCAC Newcomer of the Year, and Ben Mourer won Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Meanwhile, in the same invitational, men’s cross country finished in second place out of nine teams. Sean Heintzleman came in sixth with a time of 26:44.0.
MEN’S SOCCER
Allegheny finished off the season with their first two conference wins of 2021. The Gators defeated Wooster 2-1 on Wednesday, Oct. 27, and beat Wittenberg 3-2 on Oct. 30. Allegheny ended the year 6-11, 2-7 NCAC.
Midfielder Cam Kaminski paced the Gators with two goals last week, both of which came in the victory over Wooster.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Allegheny earned their first NCAC win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Hiram on Thursday, Oct. 28, but fell 1-0 in their last game of 2021 to Wittenberg last Saturday. The Gators ended the year 5-11-1, 1-5-1 NCAC.
Midfielder Taylor McKindley drove in two goals to help the Gators win their first conference game since Oct. 23, 2019, versus Hiram.
VOLLEYBALL
Allegheny lost 3-0 to Wooster on Oct. 27 and concluded the regular season 14-9, 2-6 NCAC. Outside hitter Cheyenne Wilson led Allegheny with 14 digs in the loss.
For the first time since Nov. 7, 2015, the Gators will play a playoff match as they take on DePauw on the road this Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Allegheny fell 3-1 at Ohio Wesleyan on Oct. 30 to end the season with a record of 8-9, 2-6 NCAC.
In the defeat, attack/midfielder Ramsey Smith knocked the lone goal for the Gators.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
The men and women’s team fell to Clarion on Oct. 30. The men were defeated 153-49 and are 1-2 on the season, whereas the women dropped the meet 160-45 and are 1-1-1 on the season.
Daniel Jackson had the lone first-place finish from either team and won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.79. Meanwhile, Olivia Kraus came in second place in the 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle relay, and 200 medley relay.